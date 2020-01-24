advertisement

Courier Intell sports staff

Thursday

January 23, 2020 at 10:21 pm

January 23, 2020 at 10:26 pm

Bucks County High School Boys basketball roundup: January 23

advertisement

Quakertown 46, Hatboro-Horsham 44: Timmy Kratz scored the winning goal in a 20-second break after Kayden Roley gave the Panthers their second win of the season on Thursday.

Jack Gordon led Quakertown with 10 points, including an important 3-pointer in the fourth quarter. Jake Hollowell added nine points and Matt Catalano had eight points.

Jack Marvin led the host Hatters with 14, including three threes, while Zehier Cheeze added 12.

Neshaminy 58, Harry S. Truman 47: Jimmy MacDonald scored 19 points when Neshaminy retired to the second win of the week. Kyle Saglimben added 15 points and Matt Drapkin had 10.

advertisement