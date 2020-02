advertisement

Check out the weekly schedule as the off-season for winter sports continues and the pre-season for spring sports begins

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mon 2/10

7A District 9 (Fort Pierce Central, host)

6-Palm Beach Gardens on the 3-Treasure Coast, 6:00 p.m.

3A District 11

5-Benjamin at the 4-King’s Academy, 7 p.m.

6-Saint John Paul II at 3-Jupiter Christian, 7 p.m.

7-Oxbridge Academy at 2-Cardinal Newman, 7 p.m.

3A District 12 at Fort Lauderdale-Westminster Academy

4-Somerset Prep v. 5-Yeshiva, 5:30 p.m.

3-Weston-Sagemont at 6-FAU, 7 p.m.

2A District 13 at Lake Worth Christian

4-Berean Christian v. 5-Glades Day, 5 p.m.

3-Trinity Christian v. 6-Pine School, 7 p.m.

2A District 14 in Boca Raton Christian

4-Pompano Beach-Highlands Christian against 5-Donna Klein, 5:30 p.m.

3-Somerset Academy Key against 6-Boca Raton Christian, 7 p.m.

Tue 2/11

7A District 10 at Palm Beach Central

4-Palm Beach Lakes v. 5-Jupiter, 6 p.m.

3-Palm Beach Central v. 6-Royal Palm Beach, 7:30 p.m.

7A District 11 in Boca Raton

3-Lake Worth v. 6-Spanish River, 6 p.m.

4-Boca Raton vs. 5-John I. Leonard, 7:30 p.m.

6A District 13 (Olympic Heights, host)

6-Olympic Heights at 3-West Boca Raton, 5 p.m.

5-Seminole Ridge at 4-South Fork, 7 p.m.

5A District 13 in Okeechobee

3-Fort Pierce Westwood v. 6-Boynton Beach, 7 p.m.

2A District 13 at Lake Worth Christian

Trinity Christian / Pine School winner v. 2-Atlantic Christian, 7 p.m.

1-Lake Worth Christian vs. Berean Christian / Glades Day winner, 5:00 p.m.

2A District 14 in Boca Raton Christian

1-Grandview Prep against Highlands Christian / Donna Klein winners, 5:30 p.m.

Somerset / Boca Raton Christian winner v. 2-Village Academy, 7 p.m.

Wed 2/12

7A District 9 at Fort Pierce Central

Palm Beach Gardens / Treasure Coast winner against Vero Beach at 5:30 p.m.

1-Dwyer vs. Fort Pierce Central / Centennial winner, 7:00 p.m.

7A District 10 at Palm Beach Central

Palm Beach Central / Royal Palm Beach winner v. 2-Wellington, 6:00 p.m.

1-Forest Hill v Palm Beach Lakes / Jupiter winner, 7:30 p.m.

7A District 11 in Boca Raton

Lake Worth / Spanish River winner v. 2-Santaluces, 6 p.m.

1-Park Vista vs. John I. Leonard / Boca Raton winner, 7:30 p.m.

6A District 13 at Olympic heights

1-Martin County v South Fork / Seminole Ridge winner, 5:30 p.m.

West Boca Raton / Olympic Heights winner v. 2-Atlantic, 7:30 p.m.

5A District 13 in Okeechobee

Fort Pierce Westwood / Boynton Beach win v. 2-Suncoast, 5:30 p.m.

1-Okeechobee against Jensen Beach / Port St. Lucie winner, 7 p.m.

4A District 12 in Clewiston

3-Glades Central vs. 2-Lincoln Park Academy, 5 p.m.

1-Inlet Grove against LaBelle / Clewiston winner, 7 p.m.

3A District 11 in St. Andrews

1. Andrews v King’s Academy / Benjamin winner, 6:00 p.m.

Jupiter Christian / Saint John Paul II winner v. Cardinal Newman / Oxbridge winner, 7:30 p.m.

3A District 12 at Fort Lauderdale-Westminster Academy

Weston-Sagemont / FAU vs. 2-Fort Lauderdale-Calvary Christian, 5:30 p.m.

1-Fort Lauderdale-Westminster Academy v Somerset Prep / Yeshiva winner, 7:00 p.m.

1A District 8 (Wildwood, host)

3-Vanguard at 2-Pahokee, 6 p.m.

Thu 2/13

2A District 13 Finale at Lake Worth Christian, 7:00 p.m.

Fri 2/14

7A District 9 Finale at Fort Pierce Central, 7 p.m.

7A District 10 Finale in Palm Beach Central, 7:00 p.m.

7A District 11 – Boca Raton Finale, 7pm

6A Final of District 13 at Olympic Heights, 7pm

5A District 13 Finale in Okeechobee, 7 p.m.

4A District 12 Finale in Clewiston, 7 p.m.

3A District 11 finals in St. Andrews, 7:00 p.m.

2A District 14 Finale in Boca Raton Christian, 7:00 p.m.

Sat 2/15

1A District 8 Final in Wildwood, 7 p.m.

3A District 12 Finale at Westminster Academy, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Regional quarter-finals

Class 2A-7A on Thursday

Regional semifinals

Class 1A on Thursday

BOY’S FOOTBALL

Regional quarter-finals on Wednesday

Regional semi-final on Saturday

GIRLS FOOTBALL

Regional quarter-finals on Tuesday

Regional semi-finals on Friday

RINGS

Wed 2/12

Dual at American Heritage, 7 p.m.

Dual in Wellington, 6.30 p.m.

Fri 2/14

John Raich tournament at Jupiter, 3:00 p.m.

Sat 2/15

John Raich tournament at Jupiter, 10 a.m.

GIRLS LIFTING

Fri and Sat 2 / 14-15 – State Championships in Panama City-Arnold

spring Sports

TENNIS

All games at 4 p.m. If not known.

Mon 2/10

Wellington at Glades Central

Tue 2/11

Park Vista at Atlantic

Dwyer at Dreyfoos

Santaluces at Forest Hill

Palm Beach Gardens on Jupiter

West Boca Raton at Olympic heights

Thu 2/13

Oxbridge Academy with Cardinal Newman

Suncoast at the King’s Academy

Atlantic Ocean at Olympic Heights

West Boca Raton at Palm Beach Central

John I. Leonard in Park Vista

Wellington at Royal Palm Beach

Worth the lake at Santaluces

Fri 2/14

Dreyfoos at the FAU

TRACK

Wed 2/12

Anquan Boldin Invitational at Pahokee

Benjamin Invitational

Park Vista Invitational

Fri 2/14

Jupiter relay

Sat 2/15

Royal Palm Beach invitation

WATER POLO

Thu 2/13

Palm Beach Central on Lake Worth (girls 4:30; boys 5:30)

BOYS WEIGHT LIFTING

Thu 2/13

Palm Beach Central, Royal Palm Beach and Seminole Ridge in Wellington

PRESEASON BASEBALL

Mon 2/10

Royal Palm Beach vs. Trinity Christian (in American Heritage), 4:30 p.m.

Archbishop McCarthy at the American Heritage, 7 p.m.

Oxbridge Academy pre-season Northeast, 4.30pm

Tue 2/11

Martin County at Palm Beach Gardens, 7 p.m.

Lake Worth at Olympic Heights, 4:00 p.m.

Glades Central v. Palm Beach Lakes (at Olympic heights), 6.30pm

Dwyer vs. Jupiter (in Park Vista), 6:30 p.m.

Cardinal Newman vs. John I. Leonard (in Santaluces), 6.30 p.m.

Benjamin in Santaluces, 6.30 p.m.

Wed 2/12

Coral Springs vs. Trinity Christian (at American Heritage), 4:30 p.m.

Coral Springs Charter at American Heritage, 6:30 p.m.

Treasure Coast v. Seminole Ridge (at Palm Beach Gardens), 7 p.m.

Lake Worth v. Palm Beach Lakes (at Olympic heights), 4 p.m.

Glades Central at Olympic heights, 6.30 p.m.

Dwyer in Park Vista, 6.30 p.m.

Thu 2/13

Boca Raton at Berean Christian, 4 p.m.

Jupiter in Park Vista, 7 p.m.

Martin County v. Seminole Ridge (at Palm Beach Gardens), 4 p.m.

Treasure Coast at Palm Beach Gardens, 7:30 p.m.

Benjamin v John I. Leonard (in Santaluces), 6.30 p.m.

Cardinal Newman in Santaluces, 6.30 p.m.

Oxbridge Academy in the pre-season northeast, 7:30 p.m.

PRESEASON SOFTBALL

Tue 2/11

Atlantic v. Santaluces (with John I. Leonard), 5 p.m.

Palm Beach Central at John I. Leonard, 7 p.m.

West Boca Raton on Forest Hill, 6.30pm

Jupiter Christian at Pompano Beach-Highlands Christian, 5 p.m.

Oxbridge at Clewiston Preseason, 4 p.m.

Wed 2/12

Atlantic v. Palm Beach Central (with John I. Leonard), 5 p.m.

Santaluces with John I. Leonard, 7 p.m.

Dwyer v. Wellington (at Palm Beach Gardens) 5 p.m.

South Fork v. Park Vista (in Palm Beach Gardens), 7 p.m.

Thu 2/13

Atlantic at Forest Hill, 6.30pm

Okeechobee v. Jupiter (at Palm Beach Gardens), 5 p.m.

Suncoast at Palm Beach Gardens, 7 p.m.

Somerset Canyons on the Spanish River, 6.30pm

Fri 2/14

Park Vista v. Dwyer (at Palm Beach Gardens), 5 p.m.

South Fork v. Wellington (at Palm Beach Gardens), 7 p.m.

Sat 2/15

Suncoast v. Jupiter (at Palm Beach Gardens), 5 p.m.

Okeechobee at Palm Beach Gardens, 7 p.m.

PRESEASON BOYS LACROSSE

Thu 2/13

St. Thomas at the King’s Academy, 7 p.m.

Fri 2/14

Wellington at Immokalee, 7 p.m.

Pre-season classic with John Paul II, 4 p.m.

Sat 2/15

Pre-season classic with John Paul II, 9 a.m.

American heritage at Vero Beach-St. Edwards, 10 a.m.

PRESEASON GIRL LACROSSE

Mon 2/10

Benjamin’s pre-season classic, 4:15 p.m.

Wed 2/12

Pre-season classic with John Paul II, 4.30 p.m.

Thu 2/13

Preseason Classic in Park Vista, 4.30 p.m.

Pre-season classics at the King’s Academy, 5 p.m.

Sat 2/15

Low season Jamboree in Dwyer, 9 a.m.

