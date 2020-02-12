Neighborhood 2 Coun. Joe Magliocca in council chambers Tuesday, Feb. 11.

Gavin Young / Postmedia

A story that started over $ 6,400 in travel expenses presented by Coun. Joe Magliocca on a trip to a municipal conference in Quebec City last year has exploded into something much bigger, raising questions about the city’s financial disclosure practices and surveillance.

Here is a timeline of how history has developed:

January 27, 2020: A Freedom of Information request from Postmedia reveals that Magliocca lasted two to three times longer than his colleagues at the Federation of Canadian Municipalities conference. History also reveals that a significant portion of the council’s travel expenses routinely go undisclosed to the public.

January 28: Magliocca promises to pay off hospitality bills for alcohol and steak he says were consumed in connection with other elected officials. “I’ll pay for my boza,” he said.

January 31: A Chestermere councilor tells Postmedia that it was not part of the $ 331 Magliocca file, despite her name appearing at his own expense. They formed. Yvette Kind (formerly Wagner) says she has filed a complaint with the Calgary integrity commissioner. In total, four elected officials listed on Magliocca’s reports say they had not eaten or had drinks with him – two of these officials cannot recall ever meeting the adviser. Magliocca calls the inconsistencies a “clerical error” and says he will apologize to the people involved.

February 1: Two city councilors – Sean Chu and Jeff Davidson – weigh more in the story, saying Magliocca has made up for his mistakes. “I always say, if you did something wrong, you say ‘sorry,’ you go on and learn from it,” Chu says. However, Franco Terrazzano, director of the Canadian Payers Federation, Alberta, is less forgiving. “They formed. Magliocca should take the shoe box of admissions for administration, humbly tell them things got a little bit longer and the administration should provide a full report to the council on what happened here,” Terrazzano says .

February 3: Magliocca apologizes to council chambers, pledging to pay $ 2,100 in costs. “Taxpayers in Calgary expect better from me,” he says.

February 8: The number of politicians whose names figure on Magliocca’s spending in Quebec, but say they haven’t dined with him on the rise at eight. Two of those people were recorded as eating one by one with them. Brooks Mayor Barry Morishita says he has never had a $ 235 steak dinner with Magliocca while Toronto Coun. Paul Ainsilie says he was never part of a $ 105 meal.

February 10: NDP MLA and former city councilor Joe Ceci says the province should look at Magliocca’s spending. In an urgent motion announcement, Coun. Jeromy Farkas proposes limitations on the number of advisors attending the annual FCM conference, and how much they spend. Farkas also wants those costs publicly disclosed.

February 11: City Integrity Commissioner Sal LoVecchio declines to investigate Magliocca’s expenses, citing a $ 163 “social lunch” he had with the councilor, which was distributed in the city. “Calgary city taxpayers do not have to pay for a social mine of lunch and I am deeply concerned to find out that this has happened,” LoVecchio says in a written statement to Postmedia.

February 12: Tip. Jyoti Gondek says he will bring an urgent notice to the city council to remove the integrity commissioner. They formed. Davison says he supports the motion, which will be made at the next council meeting on February 24.

– Compiled by Darren Francey and Meghan Potkins.