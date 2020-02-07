advertisement

As the afternoon sun tries to give off the heat against a cold breeze, the athletes are scattered and training in the huge sports complex of the National Institute of Sports.

Head coach Bahadur Singh, with whom most prominent athletes train in different parts of the country, is happy to give young hits to improve their technique.

“The javelin throwers have returned from South Africa. We will soon have Neeraj Chopra and others train here, ”said Bahadur.

subtleties

Talking to the head coach is an education because he remembers so many cases and drives the subtleties home in his inimitable way.

He points out that most athletes would soon start training in the NUS as they prepare for the Indian Grand Prix, which will take place in Patiala, Sangrur and Delhi on March 20, 25 and 29, followed by the Federation Cup in Patiala from April 10th to 13th.

Bahadur watches bronze medalist Navjeet Kaur Dhillon at the Commonwealth Games. He makes some sharp observations, even if the athlete nods appreciatively, and does a training session with trainer Yuri Minakov from Ukraine.

“The basics remain the same. You have to get your left foot out quickly for the release to take effect, ”he noted.

Bahadur was very happy that Neeraj Chopra had reached the Olympic qualification and stressed that it is important for the Asian Games gold medalist to remain patient for so long, to strengthen themselves after the operation and to return so strongly in the competition. “I had stopped when he wanted to start earlier. 100% fitness was important. Now he’s in good shape, ”he said.

Much more time left

Bahadur admitted that only seven athletes had qualified for the Olympic Games so far, including the mixed relay, and stressed that the athletes still had plenty of time to qualify for the Olympic Games in good time and achieve their best performances.

“Shiv Pal is also good in the spear. Tejinder Singh Toor had won gold at the Asian Games. He is capable. Both men’s and women’s relay teams have good chances. After Vikas Gowda, we have no top-class discus throwers in men, ”he said.

These are the beginnings of Indian athletics. The focus is on training well and preparing specifically for the coming season. In addition to training abroad, various athletes have trained in Bengaluru and Thiruvananthapuram.

Some like Tejinder and Navjeet like to train in Patiala in the breathtaking surroundings and in stimulating weather and listen to timeless wisdom.

