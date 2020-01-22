advertisement

OTTAWA – Canada needs to take a stronger stance on the Chinese communist regime, says former China Ambassador Guy Saint-Jacques.

His comments come on day 408 of Canada’s Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig – detained by China as an obvious retaliation for Canada’s arrest of Huawei manager Meng Wanzhou – and the same week that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau denied a possible “prisoner exchange”.

“I have argued that the only language that China understands is one of the fixed ones,” said Saint-Jacques, Canada’s ambassador to China from 2012 to 2016.

“So far, we’ve refrained from criticizing China for what it’s doing in Hong Kong. We haven’t been very energetic to complain about what’s going on in Xinjiang Province, which has over a million Uighurs detained.”

Spavor and Kovrig were arrested in China on December 10, 2018, nine days after Meng was detained by the Canadian authorities following a request for extradition from the United States.

Meng is charged by the U.S. authorities with allegations of fraud and conspiracy allegations that the CFO of Huawei allegedly committed to doing business with Iran in violation of American sanctions against the Iranian regime.

At a caucus retreat in Winnipeg on January 20, Trudeau came up with the idea of ​​swapping Meng for Spavor and Kovrig, and said Canada would “respect the rule of law”.

Manny Montenegrino, adviser and lawyer to former Prime Minister Stephen Harper, said Canada can show some backbone if China’s insatiable appetite for Canadian coal is at stake.

“We are the largest exporter of coal in North America and export it to China. They need our coal. So I don’t understand why the Prime Minister doesn’t say,” We’ll get our revenge, no more coal. ” Montenegrino said.

“It would be a win for environmentalists in Canada, and it would be a trade deal, and maybe these two men will come home. Why doesn’t he?”

With Canadian pork, beef, and soy products banned in Beijing because of alleged contamination, Saint-Jacques is proposing increased controls on Chinese goods to ensure compliance with Canadian law.

The former ambassador adds that Canada should rethink how domestic businesses and cash interact with the Chinese regime.

“The other thing we could do is a full review of our investment policy and our activities in relation to projects involving the sale of technology or collaboration, for example in the field of artificial intelligence,” he said.

“Is there a risk that the products and technologies developed as part of this research will be developed in China to restrict freedom of expression?”

Saint-Jacques also says the Canadian authorities should intervene if China tries to interfere in Canadian soil.

“The government is more vigorous when we discover cases of interference in Canada, because China now expects us to self-censor from abroad. and by that I mean to prevent campus debates about the situation in Taiwan, Hong Kong, for example in Xinjiang, ”he said.

“We know that the Chinese government is very active in the Canadian-Chinese diaspora. If she puts pressure on a Canadian of Chinese origin, we should respond. And all of this is a question of fundamental values ​​that we consider important. “

