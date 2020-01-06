advertisement

If you had to guess where this glamorous 1970s property is, what would you think of?

Hollywood hills? Palm springs? Port Lincoln in regional South Australia?

advertisement

Located on one of Port Lincoln’s most pristine waterfront, this extravagant property on 78 Lincoln Highway is available to new owners.

You’ll find it on the Eyre Peninsula, about a seven-hour drive from Adelaide, although flying is always an option.

Steve Kemp, real estate agent at Kemp, said the house’s landmark was originally built by one of the leading Croatian fishermen – hence the attention to detail and careful presentation.

MORE NEWS:

Real estate experts share their tips across South Africa

The best of the best: Adelaide’s most powerful suburbs of 2019

Take a look at Adelaide’s most expensive rent

“It was the first home in Port Lincoln in its day and still is today. It is beautifully presented and enjoys one of the best positions in the harbor,” he said.

“In the 1970s, many of the great fishermen built these beautiful houses, but this is just one of the outstanding features it offers in terms of space and style.”

The property is advertised without pricing and features marble, bespoke furnishings and finishes, and handcrafted furniture, some of which could be negotiated for sale with the property.

“Nothing has been saved on the cost of the house, it has great formal and informal living areas and probably some of the best views of Boston Bay,” said Kemp.

Although great, Mr. Kemp said that the house had a nice warm feeling that made it inviting and ideal for enthusiastic entertainers, especially given the variety of excellent spaces to enjoy with friends and family.

“It has a huge wow factor. The first thing you say is” Wow, no expense has been spared. “It is not something you would normally find anywhere in South Australia,” he said.

“I think someone who has a relatively large family snaps it. It’s a great base for a growing family to enjoy one of the premium locations in Port Lincoln.”

Despite the lavish interior, Mr. Kemp said the property is fairly easy to maintain and is ideal for buyers who are “looking for marine conservation”.

“(Port Lincoln) is one of the richest places; it is the capital of the fishing industry,” he said.

“It is very exciting, we see a lot of people retiring from the highway. There is a lot going on in the area, it is a very positive city that offers very good service.”

The house has two kitchens, four bedrooms, five family areas, two dining rooms and five bathrooms on three levels. There is also a sauna, a built-in bar, a central spiral staircase (with elevator) and a salt water pool with a view of the water.

The house is for sale via expression of interest.

advertisement