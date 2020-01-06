advertisement

I was raised not only in a nutritional sense, but also economically with meat.

My father is an engineer in a meat processing factory, my mother used to work in the human resources department of a chicken factory and without the Aurivo dairy in Ballaghaderreen my hometown would be devastated.

So many of my friends and family members turned on their lights when I grew up from beef and dairy farming, and many are now rightly concerned about the recent trend towards meat-free eating.

However, the impact of beef production on our climate is undeniable. Agriculture is the largest greenhouse gas emissions in Ireland, according to the latest information from the Environmental Protection Agency. Most of these emissions come from methane, which is produced by grazing cattle.

Nevertheless, I have changed very slowly, mainly because of the negative effects that a contract with the meat and milk industry would have on rural Ireland.

So many times I hear people at home arguing that people my age could do a lot more for the environment by limiting their air travel or the amount of time they spend in cars, rather than targeting an industry that provides income to so many , However, the fact remains that transport is the second largest country in terms of greenhouse gas emissions in Ireland.

That said, trying to reduce meat consumption to improve our ecosystem is in direct conflict with the support of our small towns’ current economy, and that’s something I’ve struggled with.

With that in mind, it was not an easy decision to write this six-week column over the coming weeks about being a Pescatarian for two weeks (no meat, but fish is fine), then vegetarian, and then vegan.

I have no intention of foregoing meat or becoming vegan for the rest of my days, but I think if I take the time to experience it, I should be safer doing it for a day or two a week to be able to.

Aside from the environmental benefits, there are also clear health benefits. According to the latest guidelines from the Irish Food Safety Authority, vegetarian food is “good for everyone” one or two days a week.

The FSAI also recommends only one palm-sized portion of red meat or chicken a day – a limit that I am known to regularly cross.

Spending six weeks without meat is not an easy task for me – I was brought up to recognize dinner as something that had to contain meat or fish.

It is the first building block that I use when I think about what to eat, on what basis a meal is prepared, and what ingredients I rely on to provide food and a satisfying hunger.

main event

Don’t get me wrong, I wipe up spuds, vegetables and pasta with the same pleasure, but I only know them as window dressing and not as a main event.

Last summer I spent a weekend at a water sports retreat in Co Mayo, where everything is vegetarian and vegetarian. I only found out after I signed up, and I was horrified to fill the car with protein bars and bags of popcorn for fear I might fade away.

Nothing like that happened. We came from long days of surfing, paddling, and yoga to satisfying, steaming bowls of lentil soup, sweet potato stew, and vegetarian burritos.

The food was delicious and filling and threatening to change my attitude to meat if I allowed it.

I asked about their recipes when I got home and tried a few with great success just to drop the habit in favor of my old reliable formula of meat, vegetables, and carbohydrates.

However, this time is real. I asked Santa for Nigel Slater’s Greenfeast cookbook. I wiped the recipes from the surf lodge and my shopping list includes jam with lentils, beans and root vegetables.

I even followed The Happy Pear on Instagram – because giving up my beloved chili con carne and arguing with my uncles about climate change over Christmas was apparently not excruciating enough.

– This is the first in a new weekly column by Niamh Towey about cutting meat from her diet.

