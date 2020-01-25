advertisement

January 25, 2020

If you haven’t seen the first part of the Elon Musk interview with the Third Row team, I highly recommend it. That said, I know it’s a challenge to find 2 and a quarter hours to listen to it, so I’ve summarized the content of the podcast / video for you so that you can easily jump to sections that interest you the most ! This can also be useful for you later if you want to share a specific part of the interview with someone.

0:00 – Introduction of the Third Row Crew

1:40 – Why Elon communicates with ‘ordinary people’ on Twitter. The short answer is: it is a nice way to spread the message.

3:30 – Why Twitter? He does not trust Facebook.

6:50 – Elon explains that his current wealth is a billion in debt and then shares in Tesla and SpaceX.

9:00 AM – Capitalism versus Communism? Which also has a better feedback loop from the happiness of the population to the allocation of resources. A government monopoly does not do that well.

11:00 – Automakers have tricked the regulators into subsidizing fuel cells. Discusses the candlelight vigil for GM’s EV1.

12:00 – Oligopoly in candy. Only 3 makers worldwide make all the candy and dog food.

13:45 – Car industry pretty competitive.

14:00 – In the old house of Gene Wilder with Solar Roof V3.

4:00 PM – Solar, EVs and insulation best ways to make a difference.

17:00 – Did you always know you wanted to start a business? Elon: I thought I’d work at a particle accelerator, but I didn’t want to be dependent on government funding. (Paraphrased)

19:00 – Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy is a great book about philosophy. He decided that sustainable energy and making life multi-planetary were the best ways to raise human consciousness.

20:20 – 5 things that change everything!

# 1 The internet is like the world’s nervous system

# 2 Multi-planetary

# 3 Genetics change with Crisper

# 4 Artificial intelligence

# 5 Sustainable energy – he originally preferred it because he thought we would be without fossil fuels. He later realized the damage we do by burning fossil fuels and that we still have to move before we run out.

26:20 – Because you were rich in 2002, why would you start SpaceX and Tesla? Elon said he started working along this route by working on capacitors for EVs. He tried to use semiconductor devices to make really precise capacitors, such as an x86 chip, on top of huge investments in that space. It turned out that this was unnecessary, because lithium batteries are so advanced.

30:30 – Maxwell is a big problem. Elon gives a hint about the upcoming cost savings, which will be explained within a few months on the upcoming battery day.

32:00 – Other car companies do not make batteries, modules or packages.

33:00 – Cannot believe that we have not yet converted all cars to EVs or have not returned to the moon.

34:30 – Large companies resist change, but change a maximum of 5%.

35:30 – China Gigafactory for 3 reasons:

# 1 China is the world’s largest market

# 2 Rates

# 3 Local talent

36:40 – How did Tesla become the first full foreign car manufacturer in China? Elon says they persuaded them to change the law.

38:30 – Why is Gigafactory 3 so cheap to build?

# 1 Tesla is much less stupid.

# 2 Suppliers are more efficient.

# 3 Hundreds of small things.

# 4 Model 3 bodyline is much easier.

41:30 – Personal things, and Elon denied dismissal of people without justification.

43:30 – Why America? Because that was the technology that made progress.

45:00 – He lost all his clothing during a bus trip through Canada. Worked at a wheat farm for 6 weeks.

47:00 – Timmerfabriek was the hardest job he ever had. Was the best paying job at the job center – $ 6 pm. He did it for 4 days and the task was completed.

49:00 – A few months as a lumberjack, then went for a few years to Queen’s University, then University of Pennsylvania, where he earned a degree in physics and economics.

51:00 – Internet was about to start, so he postponed his diploma and wrote Zip2.

52:00 – Only 1 computer for server and code compilation, so server would fail if he did a recompilation. He lived in his office and showered in the YMCA.

53:00 – Silicon Valley / Sand Hill very skeptical about investing in software up to Netscape.

53:45 – Couldn’t get a job at Netscape.

55:00 – Received $ 3 million for 60% of Zip2, which he thought was great money!

58:00 – “Yahoo seemed like an unstoppable juggernaut.”

58:30 – Kimball Musk arrived.

59:40 – Developed vector-based map software.

1:01:00 – First door-to-door instructions from the internet using Java applets at the age of 22 and 23.

1:03:40 – How did you become an expert coder? He has been coding since the age of 12.

1:06:00 – More discussion about cheap living if they had no money and developed Zip2.

1:07:00 – Eating at Jack-In-The-Box.

1:08:30 – “We just tried to stay in the country.”

1:10:00 – They had an old BMW 3 series and drove it until a wheel fell off.

1:11:00 – Kimbal admits being in the US illegally. Elon admits that he was working during a student visa.

1:13:00 – How Kimbal misled the border patrol.

1:15:05 – “Yellow pages will never die!” Kimbal thinks: “You are already dead in my head.”

1:16:50 – Paypal

1:18:20 – At Zip2, we tried to work with the existing industry, but these were too arrogant to listen to us.

1:21:00 – Why Paypal? Wanted to do something on the internet that showed how technology can change the world, but that didn’t require much bandwidth (because people still use modems).

1:23:00 – Paypal should have continued to work on all financial matters, but that is ‘water under the bridge’.

1:24:00 – Paypal had a dream team of talent who started doing a lot of great things when they started a number of companies.

1:25:00 – X.com and Confinity have joined forces to form Paypal and raised $ 100 million a month before the dotcom failure of April 2000.

1:27:00 – How Paypal could have sucked all the money out of the world’s banks.

1:28:00 – Why did you leave PayPal? Elon wanted to take more risk than others were comfortable with.

1:30:00 – How do you find the courage to bypass the system? “I try to be hyper rational.”

1:32:40 – Stripe is eating banking slowly.

1:33:00 – He’s neutral on Bitcoin.

1:34:40 – It’s getting harder to use cash.

1:35:30 – “I think governments have too many laws.”

1:37:00 – Thinks that direct democracy will be corrupted less quickly than a representative democracy.

1:38:30 – Laws are written by the industry groups that are conquering the government.

1:39:40 – Elon got malaria after a trip to South Africa and almost died.

1:43:00 – Why NASA wasn’t planning on going to Mars.

1:44:20 – The idea of ​​SpaceX was originally to sponsor a philanthropic mission to Mars to place a small greenhouse on Mars.

1:45:30 – He went to Russia to buy ICBMs.

1:47:00 – Russians continued to raise the price. “This is the pre-deal shafting.”

1:48:00 – Realized rockets must be reusable to be cheap enough to build a city on Mars.

1:49:20 – Most rocket engineers were in LA, so he moved to LA.

1:50:30 – For a long time, he couldn’t recruit people at SpaceX from Boeing or Lockheed, so he became chief engineer.

1:55:00 – Discusses the first start error.

1:57:00 – 2008 was a very difficult year because the third launch failed, a round of Tesla funding collapsed and he divorced, but 2018 was worse.

1:59:00 – Elon describes the lunch where he was introduced to AC propulsion (which led to Tesla).

2:02:00 – He knew that EVs could work with the increase in density associated with the 4x improvement that lithium-ion batteries offered over lead-acid batteries.

2:05:10 – “Eberhard is the worst man I have ever worked with and I have worked with a few real shower bags.”

2:07:40 – Making of the Roadster.

2:09:30 – The cost of the Roadster was twice as high as they said. He had to fire Eberhard.

2:11:40 – Elon really did his best not to be Tesla’s CEO (because he was working on SpaceX).

2:14:00 – $ 75,000 spent to purchase the “Tesla Motors” trademark. They then spent 10 years and $ 10 million to get Tesla.com.

2:15:50 – “He spent a lot of time with the Tesla and SpaceX fonts.”

I found Elon’s view of the government the most interesting because I had heard many of the other stories before. In general, this interview contains many information fragments for both fans and haters of Elon Musk.

