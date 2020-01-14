advertisement

The 32nd Dáil’s last cabinet meeting ended. Decision made.

It was a big moment.

While his ministers watched in silence, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar signed the order to dissolve his government. He suddenly hesitated, holding the pen over the document. He looked around the table.

“Does anyone want me to change my mind?”

Nope. It’s over.

Finally, after a wet morning, Leo appeared at the steps of a rainy government building around Leinster House, calling out for time.

He did it in two languages ​​and reminded voters that he would always vote if the moment was right.

“Anois an t-am sin,” the Taoiseach explained meaningfully. “Now it is time.”

At least it was until he decided to tinker with the clock, confuse things in the middle of the speech, and announce about Brexit that “it is really only half-time”.

In the short story of the first day on Tuesday, Fine Gael has further shortened the time by revealing a grammatically unconventional motto. First sightings of the election literature showed the flaccid reputation: “A future to look forward to.”

Dominic Cummings has to seething with envy.

The posters started bothering lampposts in the morning while the cabinet was still in session and hours before the election date was officially announced. In fact, even the Taoiseach posters rose early in the morning.

Favorite Keyword

This may be because someone in the group was really smart about Leo’s favorite term to take care of the people who get up early in the morning, like office cleaners and TDs from Cork who take flights to Brussels. Judging by the motto, however, this is highly unlikely.

“A future to look forward to.” Mr. Micawber would agree. The team desperately wanted “something will come up” until a servant noticed that Dickens got there first.

Of course, it has to be about the future. Although there are endless possibilities in the space-time continuum.

A future to look forward to.

A gift that you can look away from.

A past that you can make a bag out of.

As Kung Fu Panda once said, “Today is history, tomorrow is a mystery.” But what if your big future is behind it?

This is where Brexit comes in. He is the electoral trump card of Fine Gael and was proudly produced by the Taoiseach in the first minutes of the three and a half week out-borising Boris on the Brexit front. In an opening salvo held in the courtyard of government buildings in front of an audience of cold and wet hacks, Leo’s message was very simple: we will do Brexit.

His negotiating team in Europe, led by Simon Coveney and Helen McEntee, has done an excellent job for the country in this regard in recent years. Now is the time to allow them to continue playing their roles for the common good. It’s a compelling pitch and by far the best line from Fine Gael.

Packed up

The Taoiseach could have made its announcement indoors, but the imposing backdrop of the government buildings was the perfect setting for a man who launched this election as a European statesman with proven leadership skills on the international stage.

“We have the team. We have the track record. We have the plans, ”he announced at the end of his speech, quickly turned and hurried inside. There were no questions from the media. It will be interesting to see if this policy continues.

But think of poor Micheál, who has been counting on this for years. This time, however, Fianna Fail very much hopes that her leader will finally make it

Across from Leinster House, Fianna Fáil’s leader took a keen look at his job. Not that Micheál Martin would admit this because he is only in this struggle for the common good. “It’s not about me,” he says to anyone who suggests otherwise. Lose the thought.

His party has revised their slogan from the last general election, which is very trendy.

“All of Ireland for everyone in de turtyturd Dáil”. Or maybe just “One Ireland for All”.

While Leo’s slogan is a dog dinner, Micheáls is “a philosophy”.

“It’s not a slogan,” he insisted, holding a tricky press conference half an hour before the Taoiseach fired the starting weapon. “It’s a philosophy. It’s a point of view.” He also called it “philosophy, slogan”.

He was accompanied by his finance spokesman Michael McGrath and front benchers Niamh Smith and Lisa Chambers for this early philosophical line of thought about “a very, very relevant political perspective”. We hadn’t seen Lisa since the Christmas break and were pleased to see that in the coming weeks and months she’ll be dealing with more than just political developments.

First child

She is expecting her first child in mid-April. “It’s going to be a busy and eventful start to the year, that’s for sure,” Lisa said afterwards.

But think of poor Micheál, who has been counting on this for years. This time, however, Fianna Fail hopes that her leader will finally make it to the Taoiseach’s office. He was certainly in high spirits on Tuesday.

“The soil campaign will be very important,” he said. And the importance of the doors should not be underestimated either, said Fianna Fáil’s leader, who wants to continue his proud electoral tradition of running like a maniac through the country.

It kind of reveals the essence of this Fine Gael Party. Everything is a way into the future

“I’ve been here for a few years now.”

While the Taoiseach will be busy pointing out the strong economy and number of people employed in the country, Fianna Fáil’s leader will point out that “things are not working in the country”.

If Leo only focused on Brexit and general economic data when he made his first appearance, then his opening performance at Micheál was all about living and health. “It just doesn’t work in so many areas in this country,” he argued. His party will present “a positive, comprehensive agenda” to change that.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and President Michael D Higgins in Áras an Uachtaráin to dissolve the 32nd Dáil. Photo: Maxwell

He laughed a little at Fine Gael’s slogan to look forward to the future. “It kind of reveals the essence of this Fine Gael party. Everything is a way into the future. “People can’t wait for FG to go into the future, and he’s just talking about the nice things about Fianna Fáil’s past.

“Cold spines”

Apparently they have “laid the backbone” for the fiscal upswing, while “some shivers are coming up in the country” when people think about a Fine Gael future. As his predecessor Bertie Ahern once said: “It is enough to push cold spines up and down on your back.”

When the circus rolled into town, Finian McGrath was preparing to pack and move out. The Minister of State announced that he would not seek re-election, and the joyous screams of the Senator for Labor and former TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin rang out in the green woods of Dublin Bay North.

Senator Michael McDowell, pleased that the judicial officer designation he fiercely opposed in the Seanad case had died with that government, announced that he would not run for the Dáil. This surprised many because the former Tánaiste seemed very interested in returning to the lower house.

Maybe he found out about his prospects in Dublin Bay South. Maybe Finian did the same in the bay. And then, as the late Larry Gogan may have said, “Aah, sure the polls didn’t suit you.”

The Taoiseach is heading to Brexit in Monaghan with its half-time roadshow on Wednesday, where it will show off Simon and Helen while it polishes its rural status.

Continue to play.

