Mike Whan has been in the LPGA commissioner’s job for ten years, but he wants everyone to know that he is definitely not done.

And why should it be done? With the rise of women in sports and everyone trying to bet on the female version of their sport, Whan has every reason to be optimistic.

Admittedly, my expertise in LPGA and women’s golf in general is low. I know the Irish players who occasionally tune in when they play and have a vague interest. I am now so prepared for the Mickey Mouse tournaments at the end of the year that the appetite for a real golf tournament was awakened.

The Victoria Open took place at the weekend, and when Leona Maguire collected a good scorecard, I found that I was getting more involved. When the Women’s Victoria Open returned to Australian Ladies Professional Golf in 2012 after two decades of absence, it gave competitive golf the kick it needed to take it into the 21st century, while also showing what the future of golf could look like.

The ISPS Handa Vic Open was held simultaneously with the Victoria Open for men and opened the door for innovative formats.

Finally, the rest of the world watched what Golf Australia was doing. The tournament was jointly approved by the ALPG and the Ladies European Tour in 2017 and 2019. The LPGA joined the party. This week at 13th Beach Golf Links in Barwon Heads, the tournament is a stop for the LPGA, LET, ALPG, ISPS Handa PGA tour of Australasia and the men’s European tour. Essentially, many of the top golfers in one place.

As the Irish challenge materialized, I became interested. As my interest grew, my curiosity about the exhibited players grew. And then it dawned on me. After neglecting LPGA, LET, and women’s golf in general, I was now the fool who wasn’t interested in golf, which was my humble boast for anyone who would even half listen to me.

Yes, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka’s feud is excellent, I love the strange drama that Dustin Johnson brings to big tournaments, and yes, I don’t mind reading about how Phil Michelson tightens his thighs and calves. As I tell everyone, golf can be boring and unspectacular. It’s the juice and drama that I love.

But PGA, the European Tour and every male golfer, actually every aspiring amateur golfer, can learn more from women than from men.

First, the rhythm of women golfers is a million times easier to emulate. Yes, we all want to drop bombs like Phil. But how many of us have the bizarre tinted torso of the popular “Lefty”?

While Phil prefers to drop bombs, the striking thing about women’s golf is that they hit the fairways better and more accurately. In fact, women hit the fairways an average of 80 percent of the time.

tactical

Second, the confidence of the golfers in their putters and wedges for the valuation would make every professional teacher happy and benefit every amateur player in the world.

Yes, men have upper body strength, but the way women intelligently navigate and snake through a golf course is more reliable. Sometimes a spectacular wedge shot at the greens is absolutely not necessary. Keep it simple and low. The game is played smarter and more tactically and golf nerds like me definitely get more joy and insight.

After all, the most encouraging part of women’s golf is accessibility. Of course, the number of spectators is not that big, but that means that it is much easier to follow a golfer around the 18 holes and above all to gain more insight into the technical and swing styles. We have all seen pictures of the huge crowds following Tiger Woods, but what can we really see and what can aspiring golfers learn?

From a purely biased media perspective, accessibility helps us as fans and journalists to gain more insight into the players. Golfers are known not to be particularly exciting, but generally the mood among female players is better, the stories are better, and the interactions are better.

So Mike Whan says there’s more to do and he’s right about it. While there were inconsistencies between the PGA, LPGA, LET, European Tour and other golf partners when developing a new golf product, 2020 could be a good year. While the PGA is known for moving at an ice age pace, unified events involving men and women are definitely the way to go.

Maybe a mixed Ryder / Solheim Cup event with mixed teams playing fourballs, foursomes and singles?

Golf needs an injection of life if it is not to be left behind, and while men’s golf is looking for solutions, it may have to look under the nose and coordinate a new, identical package for everyone.