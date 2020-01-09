advertisement

The race with so many veterans this season didn’t go as GM Howie Roseman hoped

PHILADELPHIA – For the Philadelphia Eagles, youth will be served in 2020. That much is certain.

General manager Howie Roseman couldn’t guarantee on Monday that the product they brought to the field will be better than what they had in 2019. The Eagles made the playoffs for the third year in a row, but dropped out in the first round. He just promised to do a better job.

advertisement

But he made it clear that getting younger is the way to get back into the super after a season in which the team took a chance and failed with so many veterans who haven’t trained for one reason or another Bowl return Another.

Broad receiver DeSean Jackson, Darren Sproles, corner player Orlando Scandrick and linebacker Zach Brown top the list that opened the 2019 season with the second-oldest average age (26.6) in the NFL.

They also really have no choice. After signing quarterback Carson Wentz, broad receiver Alshon Jeffery, and massive contract renewal against Lane Johnson, they are no longer able to pay all of their valued veterans, including Rodney McLeod.

Getting younger also helps with her other stated goal of becoming healthier, Roseman suggested.

“In the future we have to get the youth into this team,” he said. “… We believe that we will have 10 draft picks in this draft and we are happy about it. Looking at what the young players did for our team on the track is a great tribute to them Kudos to our coaching staff and kudos to our development program, which we are very proud of.

“… I think if you talk about the possibility of getting hurt, the older you get, the more likely you will get hurt. So I definitely think that this is a factor in the injuries.”

The Eagles have six players with a minimum wage of at least $ 10 million in 2020 and their eight highest-paid players will have a top wage of over $ 104 million, according to overthecap.com. So there will be no middle class. You will need a large production from these young, cost-controlled players that you will acquire.

Or they will fail miserably.

To this end, Roseman admitted that the team could consider changing its design philosophy, which typically places college players more in the foreground than their pre-design workouts and the like.

This approach failed in 2019 when it launched the wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (10 catches, 169 yards as a beginner) before receivers like Terry McLaurin (58 catches, 919 yards, seven touchdowns) and D.K. Metcalf (58 catches, 900 yards, seven TDs). Metcalf scored 160 yards on Sunday in the 17: 9 win in the playoffs against the Eagles in Seattle.

Arcega-Whiteside’s inability to break through was all the more puzzling as injuries from Jackson, Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor forced him to act on 42% of this season’s offensive goals.

The Director General remains optimistic that the new chief physician, Dr. Arsh Dhanota, who was hired last June, has had enough observations, according to Roseman, to “make recommendations to us that we would carry out.”

Roseman seemed to be teaching a lesson that the Eagles didn’t start winning together until they turned to so many young players like Robert Davis, Greg Ward and Deontay Burnett, Josh Perkins and Boston Scott.

“I think you have to let young players play,” he said, “and it goes without saying that we want to have a safety net in every position. We have to allow these young players to grow and gain some experience. But only that. ” Energy that they put in the team and of course the production they had. So we have to make up for that. “

In addition, all newcomers on the offensive gathered around Wentz.

Roseman clearly chose the right way to get this team back to a legitimate title fight.

That doesn’t mean that he will succeed.

To do this, he has to achieve a higher percentage than in the four drafts, since he regained control of football after the timely departure of Chip Kelly.

After scoring just five goals each in the past two years, the Eagles will double their record in 2020 and also have a reputation for giving uncovered free players a fair shot on the line when chasing players after the draft.

You will need receivers, defenders, linebackers and, as always, overtaking.

Look at Roseman and his coworkers on the watch.

Nick Fierro covers the Eagles for the morning call

advertisement