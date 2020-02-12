advertisement

If there is one Barcelona player who really shares opinion among the fan base, it is Ousmane Dembele.

The Frenchman’s talent is in doubt, but the problem is that Barca fans just haven’t seen him enough.

No doubt nowhere near the player they thought they were buying from Borussia Dortmund.

His injuries have diminished what he promised to be a great Barca career, because when he was at his game, he absolutely deserved his place alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

U MEDICAL UPDATE | @Dembouz undergoes successful hamstring surgery; The French striker will be out for 6 months

– FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 11, 2020

That lightning fast pace from a standing start and the ability to play the same way with both feet is a concern for defenders and one of the best weapons Barca have in their offensive armor.

However, given the expense and amount of games played, the club will certainly have to sit through these next six months and decide if Dembele is a player worth keeping up with.

Playing wisely, there is no question that he should retain his place, but if Neymar is available and the club can offset much of what they paid for Dembele and Coutinho, there is a conscious argument for that action that is more reasonable.

Despite Neymar’s own need for injuries at certain times of the year of course.

Ousmane Dembélé goals and assists in all club competitions:

Left Foot: Right Foot:

• 20 goals • 20 goals

• 20 assists • 18 assists

We have to wait * another * six months for him to restore balance. pic.twitter.com/vf8GVfM5wj

– Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 11, 2020

Some time ago in this column, I nominated Dembele for what I understood to be a lack of professionalism on his part, and a lack of respect for the club.

His late-night gaming habits were well reported, but, for his sake, the young man fell down and took the advice of his contemporaries.

How unfair then, that just when we wait to see the best of the Frenchman, his damn curse strikes again and again.

Even if he returns in pre-season – as good as young, “the punishment his body has already been given through means that there will always be a weakness in the obstacles especially.

For a player who relies so much on his speed to get past players, it is very likely that he will suffer a repeat again in the future.

Can Barca as a club really justify having him on the payroll if they get maybe 10-15 good games from him before he comes out again for an extended period again?

Perhaps the transfer market will dictate Barca’s next move. It is clear that they have to bring in money and will therefore let certain players go.

If they can stack up enough without letting Dembele leave, then in my opinion he is probably worth a chance.

If the same thing happens again in the early part of next season, then they should cut their losses.

