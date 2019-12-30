advertisement

An ordinary Goldeneye Bow River near Fort Calgary on December 15, 2019

Image supplied / Arthur Wieckowski

Christmas Bird’s numbered year results show a “good but not exceptional” year for the Calgary bird community.

On December 15, more than 200 people participated in the city’s annual count, as part of an annual program in the US and Canada that tracks trends and changes in the bird population – in part because of the effects of climate change – as and the emergence of species in hundreds of cities throughout North America.

Set by Birds Canada and the National Audubon Association in the US, and starting December 15th to January 5th, the annual count, in its 120th year, takes place in each city on a calendar day.

“We counted about 49,000 individual birds, which is slightly below our long-term average of 52,000,” said Phillip Cram, Calgary’s calculation leader. “We had a record number of redheads, we saw 25 of them … and a record number of sneaky woodcutters, 233 of them.”

Cram, who has led the Calgary count for 18 years, said about 90 percent of the birds counted this year were “very common” species such as Canada geese, mallards, house sparrows, rock pigeons and spells.

“We’ve had some weird birds, which is kind of what you hope for … we had what we now think was a winter wren in Bowness and this was only seen twice before in our count, which goes back in 1952, ”Cram said.

A Woodpecker Downy is seen at Cemetery Union on December 15, 2019 during the annual Christmas Bird Count in Calgary.

Image supplied / Arthur Wieckowski

He said the weather had a huge effect on Calgary’s calculation this year, with mandatory snowfall and birds forcing birds to migrate south.

Jim Washbrook, who has participated in the Calgary countdown for decades, was inspired to begin his unofficial “recording” at Fish Creek Park 15 years ago.

“It’s a social event done every year on January 1st … there will be about 30 to 35 species we see, so it’s generally appealing and a great way to start the new year,” he said. “On the one hand it’s just an interesting thing, but I also send the findings to the naturalist at Fish Creek Park.”

A White-breasted Nuthatch on St. Patrick’s Island on December 15, 2019

Image supplied / Arthur Wieckowski

Following the official count, leaders present their findings on the Audubon National Association website, where data is organized, interpreted and posted online for anyone to access.

In recent years, Jeff LeBaron, the director of Audubon’s Christmas Bird Count, said that people who enter data typically study two main things when looking at numbers: breeding patterns and climate change.

“Because (computation) has been done for so long, we can track how birds are changing their habits and migration, and as the climate changes, how those things relate,” LeBaron said. “Several hundred species have moved up to 200 miles north of their original boundary since the 1950s while snow cover and ice in freshwater ponds also move north.”

“In 2014, Audubon came up with the first bird study and climate change … a model to predict whether the climate will be suitable for these species over the next 50 to 80 years.”

A second version of this study came out this year, which further traces the effect of a changing climate on bird species in North America.

“We had more data to include seeing what the status is, how it is changing and also bringing in more climate data and land cover, projected land cover changes, habitat change, sea level rise … so much more from climate and environmental data that we were able to include in the second study, “he said.

LeBaron said he hopes existing participants and potential newcomers understand the effect they have on continued bird species conservation efforts by attending Christmas numbers.

Calgarians interested in participating in other official bird counts in the area may join the Priddis and Sundre count on January 4, or the count in Kochrane on January 5.

