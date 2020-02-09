advertisement

MINNEAPOLIS – Even without D’Angelo Russell, the new era of the Minnesota Timberwolves is starting rapidly.

Malik Beasley made his debut in Minnesota with his first double-double in his career, Jordan McLaughlin scored 24 points in his career, and the new Timberwolves won on Saturday against the Los Angeles Clippers with 142: 115 a loss in 13 games night.

“Amazing man,” said Beasley. “First career in a double pack. It doesn’t get any better. And a “W” after 13 losses, that’s the most important thing right there. “

Beasley, who traveled from Denver as part of the four-team trade on Wednesday, scored 23 points and got 10 rebounds. Karl-Anthony Towns just missed a triple double with 22 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists for the Timberwolves, who had won for the first time since January 9th.

McLaughlin added 11 assists in his career, while Minnesota had the season’s highest score of the season thanks to a franchise record of 26 3-pointers and 39 assists in his season.

“I think my dinner will taste a little better tonight,” said Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders. “I could sleep a little more. I’m just happy for this locker room. Above all, I’m happy that this organization has a game like tonight. “

Kawhi Leonard scored 29 points and Paul George had 21 for the Clippers, who had a three-game winning streak.

“I just didn’t bring it with me,” said Leonard. “Can’t really explain it. There are no excuses. You played harder.”

The Timberwolves turned over half their squad before the close on Thursday. Three separate trades on Wednesday and Thursday sent out seven players and brought eight.

The best-known newcomer, Russell, didn’t play. Russell, who was acquired in a Golden State store on Thursday, prevailed with a right quad bruise.

Minnesota still had a lot to shoot. Ten Timberwolves players beat 3s and set a franchise record. Beasley made a career high seven 3s. Seven Minnesota players posted double-digit results, including all five starters.

“When the new ones came into the locker room, they brought a lot of energy,” said McLaughlin. “As you could see, it carried over today.”

The Timberwolves shot in the first half from the 3-point range with 15: 25 and took the lead with 81: 59. The 81 points were a franchise record for one and a half points and allowed by the clippers in half a season.

Minnesota led up to 26 points in the second half. Los Angeles got no closer than 17.

“It was a terrible, terrible effort,” said Clippers coach Doc Rivers. “You have surpassed us. They played harder. You were aggressive. You deserve to win. “

Beasley was 6 for 9 on 3s and scored 20 points in the first half. At the end of the second quarter he scored 11 points in a 1:18 period.

“I was in the zone,” said Beasley. “I couldn’t see or hear anyone. It just felt good. I had great teammates who gave me the ball and set up screens for me.”

TIP-INS

Clippers: Forward Marcus Morris, who was acquired in a deal with New York on Thursday, did not play. Guard Patrick Beverly missed the game with an injury to the right groin. … The game was the beginning of a road trip for Los Angeles with four games. … Amir Coffey, who played at the University of Minnesota, scored four points in 11 minutes.

Timberwolves: Striker Jake Layman missed his 37th game in a row with a left toe sprain. Forward Evan Turner, who was won in the four-team trade on Wednesday, is not on the team. … Russell spoke before the tip in front of the crowd. The nine 3-point Minnesota in the first quarter was a franchise record for a quarter.

OPPORTUNITY BUTTONS

McLaughlin has a two-way contract. With Jeff Teague and Shabazz Napier waiting for the Timberwolves debut, McLaughlin was the only real point guard on Saturday. His career was high in scores and assists and lasted 37 minutes.

“The league is full of opportunities,” said McLaughlin. “If you get this opportunity, you have to use the moment. That’s what I try to just go in, play hard, play for my teammates, and try to play games. “

NEXT

Clippers: Sunday in Cleveland. Los Angeles has won the last three meetings.

Timberwolves: Monday in Toronto. The Raptors have won the last four meetings.

