MY SUSTAINABILITY GOALS FOR 2020: “The redefinition of sustainability in order to enrich regenerative thinking even more and to give black and brown indigenous communities, which were inherently sustainable, scope for action.”

Biggest misunderstanding regarding sustainability: “Most people are already sustainable in a number of ways and don’t even know it. For example, you can reuse a bag or wash aluminum that they already had, or reuse a glass.”

WHAT DRIVES ME: “Study affirmations of my community, the work of my ancestors and the beauty of nature itself.”

HOW FASHION SUSTAINABILITY CAN: “Fashion is one of the most political forms of communication and rich in culture. It can be used as a vehicle to bring about political change on different fronts. “

PEOPLE I LOOK UP TO: “Artists, youth activists, published authors and everyday people who work on site to create cycles with one another.”

