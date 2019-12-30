advertisement

CA boss again pushes for four-day tests

Who makes the way in full strength pace attack

Tim Paine has rejected a suggestion from Kevin Roberts, head of Cricket Australia, that it was time to think about friendly matches for four days.

The Australian captain pointed to the latest Ashes series as a prime example of why tests should take five days.

Australia won the opening test in Edgbaston in the middle of the fifth day, and the rain-streaked second test with Lord only ended when the bad light stopped playing after 7 p.m. on the fifth day.

According to media_cameraTim Paine, the recently released Ashes series is the perfect example of why the game has to maintain traditional tests. Image: Ryan Pierse / Getty

The best Australian result, the win in Manchester, which ensured that Paine’s men kept the ashes, was scored in the 90th game over England’s second inning after the match had been played in the last half hour.

“We might not have had a result in the ashes if we had,” said Paine.

“I think that’s the key difference to Test Cricket.

“It’s been five days, it’s mentally more difficult, it’s physically more difficult, and it tests players more than the four-day first-class games.”

“I think that’s what it’s supposed to do. I hope it stays that way.”

For some time, Roberts has believed that four-day tests were the way forward for the longest form of the game.

The managing director of the CA said during the Boxing Day test that the change would be investigated if the fixtures were planned for 2023-2031.

Kevin Roberts, head of media_cameraCricket Australia, says he will play four-day test games in the future. Image: Darrian Traynor / Getty

“It is very important that we ask ourselves the right questions in World Cricket,” said Roberts.

“You have to be really serious about the future of the four-day cricket test.”

England and Ireland played in an officially approved four-day test at Lords that was won by the home team this year.

Last December, South Africa beat Zimbabwe in two days in the first four-day test, raising daily thresholds from 90 to 98 for the best chance of a result.

In 54 tests in the past decade, 40 results were achieved in 392 overs. This would be the maximum for a four-day test.

These include Australia’s win at MCG and South Africa’s boxing day test against England in Johannesburg.

