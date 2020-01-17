advertisement

Country singer-songwriter, actor and author Tim McGraw has announced that he will be taking his Here on Earth tour to the brand new SoFi stadium in Inglewood on September 4th.

McGraw also brings out CMA singer of the year, Luke Combs, for his stop in Southern California. Special guests Midland and Ingrid Andress open the show on all tour dates.

“Everyone who knows me knows how much I love being outside in the summer and playing music,” McGraw said in a press release. “Everyone is there, sharing the moment, having fun and letting yourself down. Being here on earth right now, sharing our love of music and getting through all of life throws us – that’s what it’s about. “

McGraw’s show is part of Live Nation’s Megaticket program, and fans can purchase tickets for select tour dates on Friday, January 24th, from megaticket.com. There will be pre-sales for which fans can register at timmcgraw.com as part of their MCGRAWONE fan club and through Luke Combs fan club The Bootleggers at lukecombs.com. Visit LiveNation.com for more information on ticket sales next month.

