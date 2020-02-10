advertisement

Rebranding Tim Horton as “Tim” is really clever. It makes it feel like they’re on the way to their dear friend Tim, for a cup of joe. All things considered, you really have to hand over to Tim Horton’s marketing team, they are definitely good. They’ve always had this, their original slogan was “You’re a friend along the way.”

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XHw3IlOPFTs (/ embed)

advertisement

They have succeeded in convincing Canadians more than ever to be quintessential Canadians, at the same time as Terry Fox, Don Cherry, maple syrup and Boys Trailer Park. The only problem is that, well, they’re not Canadian anymore. They certainly started that way back in 1964 when it was first opened by self-NHLer Tim Horton himself.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t8YJRdPlGG8 (/ embed)

What a man of great humility, you can see why Canadians were looking forward to making his dozen or so coffees in their new coffee of choice. And boy, did they have a good run until they sold the company to Burger King in 2014 at which point they became a subsidiary of Brands International Restaurant. The conglomerate is part of 3G Capital, a Brazilian wholesale investment firm.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NuFLon26nMw (/ embed)

Another Tim Hortons business strategy known for what may bother Canadians is their insistence on hiring Forgein Temporary Workers. Although this practice has been used by many fast food restaurants around the country, Tim Hortons seems to make the most of it. Funny about a company that claims to be a part of top-down Canada. The claim is that they must hire TFW in order for their business model to survive, it also frees them from giving temporary elevation.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G5N6uLm2oA8 (/ embed)

Moreover, there is the issue of food and its preparation. For decades, the Tim Hortons slogan was “Always Fresh,” but that sounds stale today. At one time, their bread, donuts, cakes were baked in the store and served fresh, but now they are all baked and then frozen in a production facility in Brantford, Ontario. Tim’s lifelong customers have complained about the change in taste.

The other problem with the brand is that they have been damaged by a series of scandals that are in direct opposition to their “Canadian values”. Such as refusing to allow a woman to use their bathrooms. The woman then decided to defecate on the shop floor to prove a point, a verified point, maybe a little overkill.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ypirx2Zfg4M (/ embed)

One of the things Tim Hortons pushes hard for in their marketing is their love of Canada youth, sending kids to summer camp and Timbits hockey. However, in 2008, a Tim Horton employee who decided to award damages to an 11-month-old baby of a regular client was fired. Tim Horton’s employee Nicole Lilliman was a single mother of four children herself. The manager who fired Lilliman for “stealing” was up for the move. Lilliman’s work was later reinstated due to public backlash.

A Tim Horton location in Winnipeg was recently dealing with an employee strike over a 30 percent increase in their salaries. To which the franchise owner’s response was to block employees from the location and hire new staff.

While recently, the Brazilian franchise has aroused the world on Twitter after tweeting an offer to give free coffee to the lives of royal family members Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Many saw the offer as a slap in the face for employees currently on strike for a living wage.

No pressure, Meghan and Harry, but if you decide to move to Canada, free lifetime coffee. Think about it.— Tim Hortons (@TimHortons) January 9, 2020

Tim Horton’s earnings have been declining over the past few years and they have given their shareholders a number of reasons why this could be. Their CEO even mentioned cold weather as an issue, something that has been a fairly recent problem in the country of Canada, where people have not realized that a hot drink can help keep them cool. warm.

It seems the only explanation they can’t come up with, and the one they need to learn more about, for most Canadians is the turnover. We know you’re not that part of Canada that used to be. We put it best in a language you can understand, so here goes, “Adeus, ao meu amigo ao longo do caminho.” Which of course is Portuguese for, “Farewell, my friend along the way.”

advertisement