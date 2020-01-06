advertisement

A Winnipeg Tim Hortons closed its employees Friday morning after its employees demanded a ten-cent hourly raise.

Tim Hortons employees were selected in Portage and Main to fight for their pay increases. Ben Garus, a baker who started working on the franchise in August, told the Winnipeg Free Press, “We really don’t ask for much.”

The pay rise is almost equal to the price of a timbit.

The location had 15 workers, all represented by the United Labor Council of Canada, and during the latest round of collective bargaining they demanded a 30 percent increase per hour. JP Shearer, the franchise owner, made an offer against 20 cents, bringing the salary to $ 11.95 / hour.

Union representative Andy Spence told the Winnipeg Free Press the union rejected the offer and had hoped for further negotiations, however Shearer responded by giving employees notice two weeks before shutting down employees and bringing in new workers.

The franchise operates six Tim Hortons locations in Winnipeg, but only stores on Lombard Avenue and Graham Avenue have joined the union, Spence said.

There was a 20-hour raise offered to unionized workers at Graham and they agreed, but when the Lombardy store held a strike vote in December, there was an overwhelming agreement to take 95 percent action in favor of the strike.

The union was originally certified in 2017 and their first deal included a 30 percent raise, which increased their hourly wage by $ 11.15. Employees are now hoping Shearer will match that and help move them toward a living wage.

Living Wage Canada released a report for Manitoba again in 2017 and calculated that for a family of four, with both parents working full time, the hourly wage had to be $ 14.54 to cover all costs.

Cherry Garcia, 36, an employee of the Lombardy location for seven years, said the extra 10 cents / hour would do much to help support her daughter. “It will increase,” she said.

Meanwhile, new location employees tend to rush breakfast in the cafe, while the manager declined to comment.

