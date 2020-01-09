advertisement

Tim Hortons boldly went where no company has gone before – offering free coffee for life to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Harry and Meghan have announced that they are stepping down from their old roles due to the split of time between the Native USA and North America.

Tim Hortons was quick to jump on Twitter to give an “attractive” offer to have the couple reside in Canada tempting, “No pressure, Meghan and Harry, but if you decide to move to Canada, free coffee about life. Think about it. “

However, the tweet seems to have a fire among Canadians who appear dissatisfied with the gesture. Twitter users saw the advertising stunt as a prime opportunity to call out the corporation for its hiring practices, as well as other useless business strategies.

advertisement

Pay your employees a living wage!

– Probably: Kait (@kaitkucy) January 9, 2020

“What if it let the homeless heat up?”, One person wrote, posting a photo they took from an Ottawa location describing violations laws that were clearly a nonsense for homeless cities. “I’ll never buy anything from Tim Hortons again, because of this sign.”

About 2,000 people have shared the original tweet by Tim Hortons with added comments, “pay your employees a living wage”, collector Kait Kucy wrote on Twitter.

“Tim Hortons may allow to give royal family free coffee, but a ten percent raise for workers is too much,” wrote another user on Twitter. This particular tweet is a reference to an ongoing strike at a Tim Hortons in Winnipeg, in which the franchise owner blocked employees outside and hired new staff.

“Wow, we’re talking about dull tones. Sort by paying your employees’ salaries before you start giving discounts to the rich.” Another user wrote.

Maybe they could have tweeted something along the lines of, “We welcome you to Canada with a free coffee,” or “You can’t have the true Canadian experience without a Tim Hortons coffee cup,” the depressing offer.

The post that Tim Hortons becomes ripe to offer free coffee to Prince Harry and Meghan first appeared in Post Millennial.

advertisement