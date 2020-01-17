advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Tim Cone keeps the door open when it comes to coaching the national team.

But if the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas wanted to continue using the country’s most excellent mentor as the head coach of Gilas Pilipinas, it would have to deal with a lot of complexity.

“It’s a complicated dynamic,” said the 21-time PBA champion and Barangay Ginebra coach to the inquirer when asked about the opportunity to pilot the National Five again.

“It’s not an easy yes or no. But obviously the honor will be great.”

Recently, Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas President Al Panlilio told reporters that all coaches are “always considered” as the next head coach for Gilas Pilipinas. Even when he was walking around Cone, the opportunity was there for the SBP.

It is a problem that even Cone, who described his position as national coach as a one-shot deal for the SEA Games, still cannot clarify.

“I don’t want to prevent anything by saying yes, I want to do it or no, I don’t want to do it,” said Cone.

At the moment, as Panlilio emphasized, Cone is very “busy with the (PBA) final,” in which the Gin Kings are currently trying to close the Meralco Bolts in Game 5 of their Governors’ Cup title showdown at the time of going to press.

And the SBP is working on appointing an interim trainer for the qualification window of the FIBA ​​Asia Cup instead of appointing a long-term trainer for the national program.

But even such a short-term deal, Cone said, is “something that requires conversation” to work.

“I have to see how the program works,” said the two-time PBA Grand Slam winner.

Cone said that the SEA Games became a reality because the leadership was looking for “someone in a hurry”.

“It was very straightforward and it was an easy answer,” he said. “But when it gets more complex, it takes a more complex answer.”

The complex relationships include the composition of the national team, his stay with Ginebra and of course the time with his family.

“It should read:” Should I train some young players? “I’m not sure if I want to do something like that if that’s the direction you want to go.”

“Do you want me to go all day and leave Ginebra? I’m not sure if I want to do that too.

“Do you want me to become coach Ginebra and do that? Then take a break in the next three or four years, because … as soon as we finish the PBA, the national team begins (preparation). I’m not sure my family would be fine. “

The only thing Cone can say for sure is that he wants to take another win over South Korea, which painfully beat his Centennial team at the 1998 Asian Games.

“I would like to get another shot to Korea,” he said. “Every time we play Korea in practice games or when I go to Korea, it’s like a personal war.”

“I told you that I keep going (quickly from things). But there are only certain things that you can never progress from – from that moment on, I will never progress at the Asian Games. I try not to think about it because it really upsets me. “

“But yes, I would like to have another crack. But there is no easy answer here either,” said Cone, who also pointed out his own weakness as one of the many hurdles that he has to consider.

“The most important thing is that I’m not a multitasker,” he said. “I attract duds and concentrate on one thing. I say that over and over again when I land one plane after another. I think that’s what I’m good at: landing one plane at a time. “

Cone said he preferred “hyperfocus on the thing before.”

“So that I juggle two, three or four things at the same time? I can’t do that very well, ”he said.

