MANILA, Philippines – He’s done it so many times, but for Ginebra’s head coach Tim Cone, winning still never grows old.

And 22 championships later, including a third PBA Governors’ Cup title for Gin Kings in four years, Cone isn’t done yet.

The legendary trainer and crowd favorite are now focused on the elusive All-Filipino title, which they haven’t won since Cone was taken over.

“We will definitely try,” Cone said of the upcoming conference that opens the new PBA season in March.

San Miguel has been the king of the Filipino Cup in recent years, but Cone believes Ginebra has a good shot, now the team has “the tools”.

“There is Stanley (Pringle), there is an anchor Japeth (Aguilar) and Greg (Slaughter). They usually take a step back when imports come in,” he said. “But now is the time to move forward to step.”

Ginebra also has some promising newbies who are committed to their cause.

“I think we have some exciting newbies on the team. And I think the entire Filipino team will be more complete, ”he added.

Cone, who has had the most PBA victories as a coach, said that given the weight and prestige of the Filipino Cup, it’s logical to give it all.

“No matter who we are – (Magnolia), TNT, Colombian – we all want this All Filipino championship, so, you know, that’s what they call the crown jewel of the three championships,” he said.

“If you win in purely Filipino, you are the best team. San Miguel has had an incredible monopoly on All-Filipino for the past five years and is well deserved, ”added Cone.

“Of course we will be motivated.”

