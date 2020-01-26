advertisement

Killian Tillie matched his senior season with 22 points, collected eight rebounds, and evened his career high with four blocked shots to help second-placed Gonzaga in a 92-59 win over Pacific on Saturday in the West Coast Conference. in Spokane, Wash.

Corey Kispert scored 16 points and Filip Petrusev added 15 for Gonzaga (21-1, 7-0), which extended the nation’s longest belt in the country to 35. Ryan Woolridge scored 11 points while Joel Ayayi and Admon Gilder scored. 10 parts.

The Bulldogs also extended their record of consecutive WCC regular-season wins to 34. Gonzaga has won its past five games by an average of 35 points.

Jahlil Tripp scored 21 points for the Tigers (15-8, 3-4), who lost their third straight game and fourth in the past five. Pierre Crockrell II added 10 points for the Pacific, which fell in its 15th consecutive race against Gonzaga and is 1-17 all time in the series.

Tillie was 9 of 11 shooting and made 4 of 5 3-point shots as the Bulldogs were 9 of 18 long distance. Overall, Gonzaga shot 56.9 percent from the field.

The Tigers shot just 35.5 percent from the field and were 5 of 17 in the 3-point range.

Daniss Jenkins scored a basket for the first half points to equalize the Pacific within 48-35.

The Bulldogs responded with nine straight points and 18 of the next 20 to take a 29-point lead. Kispert caught the ball with two free throws to make it 66-37 with 14:27 remaining.

The Tigers scored the next seven points to move within 22 before Gonzaga went on a 17-2 burst. Ayayi made two free throws to push the lead to 30 for the first time and Tillie followed with a 3-goalie to make it 79-46 with 7:06 left.

Spurt finished with a win by Gilder to make it 83-46 with six minutes left.

The Bulldogs ’lead reached 38.

Tillie scored 17 points on 7-of-8 shooting in the first half and Petrusev added 12 on 5-of-7 shooting as Gonzaga maintained a 48-33 lead at the break. The Bulldogs shot 64.5 percent while Tripp scored 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting while the Pacific shot 50 percent.

Gonzaga smashed an 18-2 burst to open a 22-6 advantage with 13:31 left in the half.

– Starting the media level

