advertisement

Among the companies such as Sonos and PopSockets who attended an antitrust-focused conference meeting on Friday, Tile representatives were present. It is the company that makes Bluetooth trackers that can be linked to your personal belongings to help you keep track of them – and, in line with the hearing that takes a broad look at antitrust allegations from major technology companies such as Google and Amazon ( and whether they misuse their size to suppress competitors), Tile actually aimed much of his fire at Apple.

Apple has of course worked hard on third-party apps and developers who follow customers – especially behind those who follow customers in the background and without their knowledge – with the iPhone maker who has built more of those protections into iOS 13. However, that is Tile’s beef at the company and claims that Apple deliberately hurts its company and makes it too difficult for iPhone users to adjust their settings (which the company says are buried in “deep, hard-to-find” menus).

Tile lawyer Kirsten Daru said she thought Congress should intervene “to level the playing field” because Apple is creating a “confusing and frustrating experience” for Tile users.

advertisement

Tile’s problem on Friday was not even with Apple’s upcoming ‘Apple Tags’, these are Tile-like trackers that you can link to items such as keys to keep track of. Tile’s complaint concerns Apple’s ‘Find My’ feature that lets you find Apple gadgets that you may have lost, such as iPhones and Macs. It is enabled by default on iPhones, as opposed to the need for Tile users to grant permissions for the location, which the user will also be asked repeatedly over time.

In line with Tile who wants Apple to simplify what it says, at the moment it is a too complicated process, Apple shared a statement as part of the congress hearing suggesting that a solution will be found soon. According to a statement from a CNBC reporter, Apple notes that:

“When setting up a new device, users can choose to enable Location Services to find a lost or lost device with ‌Find My‌ ‌iPhone‌, an app that users have been relying on since 2010. Customers have control over their location data, including the location of their device. If a user does not want to enable these functions, there is a clear, easy-to-understand setting where they can choose exactly which location services they want to enable or disable.

“… We are currently working with developers interested in enabling the” Always Allow “functionality to enable that feature in a future software update at the time of installation.”

Image source: Alex Brandon / AP / Shutterstock

. (TagsToTranslate) apple

advertisement