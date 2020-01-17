advertisement

A teen’s TikTok video, asking people to become aware of signs of domestic abuse, has gone viral.

In the video, A-level student Amber can be seen mimicking Lily Allen’s Not Fair, which includes texts like “He treats me with respect” and “He says he loves me all the time”.

What starts out as a carefree lip-synchronized video, however, soon becomes dark; As the text changes to “He calls me 15 times a day, he wants to make sure I’m fine”, bruises appear gradually on Bernstein’s face.

The teen who used makeup to cover his face with bruises can be seen in the video trying to cover up the “bruises” with foundation.

Next to the video was the title: “#pov your girlfriend is trying to convince you that the bruises you discover are not from her boyfriend.”

The video has been viewed more than 1.9 million times on the video platform and has been popular over 211,000 times. The post received hundreds of comments from people who have experienced domestic violence and thanked the teenager for raising awareness of the issue.

As one person wrote: “Been here. The other side came out “with another saying:” Thank you for doing that. I am a survivor who managed to get away in 2017. “

Another survivor wrote, “Well, this brought back some unwanted memories. It really opened my eyes to this song in a new light. It is so powerful. “

One man said it was an “amazing” video before adding, “It’s so annoying that so many girls have to go through such things.”

The 16-year-old replied to the comments and wrote:

I did not expect this to explode, and I have no intention of triggering or bringing back memories for survivors, but rather to raise awareness of warning signs.

Amber told BBC News that she was motivated to shoot the video because someone nearby – a family friend – had experienced such abuse.

The signs of domestic abuse are not ignored in the video message. If you have the slightest worry, speak to the person.

I think domestic violence is something that needs more attention.

Some TikTok users have criticized the video and asked if the content is too dark for the platform or too serious a problem for “fake” videos.

However, Amber insisted that the video was not meant to gain popularity and added, “It has good news. I didn’t want people to think the video was doing any harm. “

We thank Amber for using her platform to create such powerful and inspiring videos. You go girl

If you are experiencing any of the issues in this article and would like to speak to someone privately, contact the National Domestic Violence Helpline (in collaboration with Women’s Aid and Refuge) on 0808 2000 247.

