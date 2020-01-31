advertisement

A teenager who had a harmonica in her mouth amused her TikTok followers by recording the sounds she made while breathing.

Nevertheless, you should never put an entire harmonica in your mouth just for a video. It is not worth.

advertisement

Mollie O’Brien, a student from Ontario, Canada, didn’t want to create the musical TikTok. She had been trying to make her little cousin laugh when the harmonica settled between her cheeks.

Check out the video she ultimately created here:

The amusing clip showed a close-up of the teenager who looked panicked before a caption stated that she “did something bad”.

She kept her audience fascinated by covering her mouth and saying she “regretted” what she had done, but she soon revealed the details of her grave mistake.

Mollie moved her hand and showed a black object jammed between her teeth, causing her cheeks to stretch like a hamster gathering food.

Well … I put a whole harmonica in my mouth and it is now glued.

The video showed the teenager breathing heavily through the harmonica, which turned her panic into a raw melody.

Though Mollie was concerned about how she would remove the harmonica, she was concerned about how much trouble she would have.

She talked to Buzzfeed about what was going through her mind and said:

For lack of a better word: “Damn it, my mother will kill me now.”

Luckily, it turned out that Mollie’s mother wasn’t too angry, even though she was confused at how she managed to raise “such a weird kid”.

After admitting her mistake to her mother and her TikTok followers, Mollie was taken to a hospital where a doctor referred her to a dentist. One skilled in the art used some kind of “mechanism” to keep the student’s mouth open and remove the instrument.

The dentist warned Mollie not to do it again, although I’m sure the ordeal was enough to keep her from repeating her actions in the future.

Frankly, it is a miracle of nature how [the harmonica] went in.

Though the whole incident sounded pretty painful, it helped Mollie increase her TikTok following. The harmonica video was just the teen’s third post, but the musical panic earned her over 1.7 million likes.

Nevertheless, I have to emphasize again, do not try it at home. Simply play the harmonica the way you want it to be played. there is no need to try hands-free.

advertisement