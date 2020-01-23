advertisement

TikTok is getting bigger, and the company behind the popular short form is moving to a new five-story, 120,000-square-foot office in Culver City, California. The employees have moved to the new room this week.

The new room has an open floor plan and has several conference rooms, a stadium-style presentation room and terraces for working outdoors. TikTok’s office will also add a content creation studio, which is expected to be completed this summer.

“TikTok is located between the innovative tech companies in Silicon Beach and the streaming content companies in Hayden Tract. Physically and figuratively, TikTok is at the interface between technology and entertainment,” said Vanessa Pappas, managing director of TikTok USA an explanation. “While we are a global company, a permanent LA office speaks for our commitment to the US market and strengthens our ties to the city and the talent and companies who call it home.”

TikTok’s LA team worked temporarily in a work area until the new office designed by Gensler was completed.

The app, which has become particularly popular with Gen-Z users, specializes in clips with a maximum length of 15 seconds – an evolutionary improvement over Vine’s maximum length of six seconds. Users can design their clips with a variety of filters, including face filters similar to Instagram and Snapchat. As with Snapchat, videos are also recorded vertically with TikTok. Sensor Tower reported in November that TikTok was downloaded nearly 124 million times in the United States.

TikTok’s rapid growth has recently caught the attention of regulators. The U.S. government opened a national security review for ByteDance, the Chinese parent company. Earlier this month, TikTok released its first “Transparency Report,” which shows that the Chinese government has said that the company has not requested content censorship or user information requests. The report appeared about two months after TikTok banned – not yet banned – a teenager who had gone viral for criticizing the Chinese government for treating Uyghur Muslims.

In addition to the new LA office, TikTok has offices in New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, Jakarta, Seoul and Tokyo.

