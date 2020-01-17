advertisement

The Australian Department of Defense has not approved the use of the TikTok social networking app for video sharing on devices used by its military personnel, ABC reported.

According to a defense ministry spokesman, TikTok, owned by the Chinese company ByteDance based in Beijing, is neither used nor whitelisted.

advertisement

The news that the app is not allowed on Australian defense devices comes after a recent similar U.S. military ban on government-issued phones due to cyber security risks.

In December, the Pentagon also announced that there was a “potential risk” with the use of the app and urged US military personnel to delete the app from their government-issued phones.

The U.S. Navy also banned the app on government devices by naval and marine personnel in December, saying it was a “threat to cyber security”.

With TikTok, users can create short videos up to 15 seconds long that are often accompanied by music. The app has become increasingly popular in recent years and has prevailed against Instagram and Snapchat in 2018 and is the fourth most downloaded app in the world.

In 2019, it overtook Facebook and Messenger and became the second most downloaded app after WhatsApp. Approximately 60 percent of the US’s 26.5 million monthly active users are between 16 and 24 years old.

However, the rise in popularity has raised privacy and national security concerns among some U.S. regulators and lawmakers. They expressed concern about the Chinese government’s potential to access TikTok data.

Last November, the U.S. Foreign Investment Committee (CFIUS), a government body that reviews acquisitions in the U.S., launched a national security review of the $ 1 billion U.S. musical.ly social app from ByteDance Technology Co from foreign companies.

TikTok, which was valued at $ 78 billion (AU $ 112 billion) at the end of last year, has repeatedly countered these concerns and said that it stores all US user data in the United States with backup redundancy in Singapore.

“Our data centers are located entirely outside of China and none of our data is subject to Chinese law,” said a statement released last October.

“We also have a dedicated technical team that focuses on adhering to reliable cyber security policies, as well as privacy and security practices.”

However, there is no information on the company’s website, and it has not stated in its statement where data about users from other countries, including Australia, is stored.

In the same statement, the company also attempted to distance itself from the Chinese government after being accused of censoring politically sensitive content. Remove content based on “China sensitivities.”

“The Chinese government has never asked us to remove content, and we wouldn’t if we were asked to do so. Period. Our US moderation team, which is headed from California, checks content for compliance with our US guidelines – just like other US companies in our area. “

“We are not influenced by any foreign government, including the Chinese government. TikTok is not active in China, nor do we intend to do so in the future, ”he added.

advertisement