Senior center-back Derrik Smits scored a team-high 16 points while Bryce Nze and Sean McDermott both added 10 to ignite the No. 12 Butler in a convincing 67-36 victory by beating Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. .

Butler (12-1) shot just 7-for-25 on 3-pointers, but played stellar defense in holding the Warhawks (4-7) to 23.3 percent shooting (14-for-60).

Backup guard Josh Nicholas finished with 12 points for the Warhawks.

The Bulldogs made their first meeting against the Warhawks a memorable one by limiting the visitors to 11-for-52 shooting within the first 35 minutes to extend the nation’s longest non-home winning streak to 58 games.

Butler rose to an 18-9 lead by the 10-minute mark on the strength of a solid shooting screen. Nze drilled a jumper to give the Bulldogs a 22-12 lead at the 8:06 mark. The Bulldogs made nine of their first 20 shots, which managed to include an iconic 2-for-10 performance on three-pointer.

But the Bulldogs, who have non-conference wins over seven power conference opponents, rode seven early points from McDermott to avoid the Warhawks from slashing the deficit to a more manageable number.

The Louisiana-Monroe cold spell stretches to a 5-for-26 shooting screen to drop to a 30-14 deficit with just under three left in the first half. The Bulldogs, who entered the game ranked fourth nationally allowing opponents with an average of 55.1 points per game, stimulated the Warhawks with their relentless defense.

The Warhawks finished the first half shooting 17.9 percent and just 2-for-11 on 3s to go with a 2-for-6 attempt from the free throw line.

The Bulldogs suffered their hamstring problems in the first half, finishing the 3-for-13 half at 3-pointer and 13-for-31 overall, but still managed a 33-14 lead thanks to a 15-2 run to finish half It was the lowest point of the total that Butler had given up in half this season.

