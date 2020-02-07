advertisement

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Clemson softball team (1-0, 0-0 ACC) won their opening game 6-2 on Friday morning from St. John’s at the UCF Black & Gold tournament in Orlando, Florida. Right-handed newcomer Logan Caymol secured the program’s first win in the circle and scored eight goals at play. Freshman’s shortstop, Hannah Goodwin, triple-homed against the opposing field over the right field wall and broke a 1-1 draw in the fifth, giving Clemson a 4-1 lead.

“Obviously, a lot of emotions that determine history and the first game in 2020,” said Clemson head coach John Rittman after the game. “It was long in sight. As coaches we have been here since the end of 2017. Everything is going to be a reality. Today was a great effort on the part of our team. I felt that we had some great performances today, starting with Logan Caymol. The battery with her and JoJo Hyatt was great, we had some clutch hits – Hannah Goodwin ended the game with a big home run (and) Cammy Pereira, which sparked offensive. “

St. Johns secured a 1-0 lead after Red Storm base runners finished second in the corners. At the end of the second round, Cammy Pereira’s single was on the left, leading to Clemson’s first hit, RBI and Runscore (Bailey Taylor). Later in the sixth round, Marissa Guimbarda and Goodwin were hit by pitches with loaded bases, which extended the lead of the Tigers 6-2.

“I thought as the game went on we sat down on the plate, got the adrenaline pumping out of us and started having some good bats and got away with a win.

