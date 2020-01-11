advertisement

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – The Clemson University basketball team that made history at the Dean E. Smith Center made a long series on Saturday, defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels on the road for the first time in program history. Clemson participated in the 60th encounter with North Carolina at Chapel Hill and made a passionate comeback at the end of the second half. In extra time he won 79-76. As a result, Clemson head coach Brad Brownell clinched his 177th victory as leader of the Tigers and linked Cliff Ellis to the most victories of any Clemson head coach ever.

Both teams let it fly over the bow during the day. Clemson (8-7, 2-3) knocked over 12 out of 31 3 hands a day and North Carolina (8-8, 1-4) went 6 out of 26 from the deep. The tigers shot 43.3 percent off the ground while the tar heels went 42.4 percent off the field in the evenly matched affair. Each team scored 39 rebounds and Clemson shot 69.2 from the free throw line compared to North Carolina’s 70 percent shooting range on the charity strip. Turnover proved critical on the route, and the Tigers scored 14 points less than 11 tar sales.

Aamir Simms came into the thriller for Clemson, and the tall man scored 20 team-level points with eight rebounds and six assists. Simms also appeared in defense, noting four blocks and three steals, and also sinking three Treys. Tevin Mack, who scored 10 of his 17 points in the first half, also drained a trio of 3 balls. John Newman III connected on the way to the best 17 points, six boards and the best four points with two three points. Brandon Robinson led the Tar Heels with 27 points and Armando Bacot from North Carolina scored 21 points.

Clemson made an epic late-game comeback to force overtime and overcame North Carolina 9-6 in extra time. The Tar Heels and Tigers split 4:12 in the first half. Clemson’s Al-Amir Dawes sank a desperate 3-pointer to defeat the buzzer at the end of the first half. North Carolina led 39-29 during the break and continued to control the pace of the game for the majority of the second half.

However, during the crisis, Clemson exerted defensive pressure and made a remarkable comeback in the last two minutes of the second half. The Tigers went for a 12-2 run after a 68-58 crash in the 2-8 win when Clemson forced three sales in the last two minutes of regulation. Nimm of these 12 points were scored by Simms, who drew a 3-point tie 12 seconds before the end. In the extension, Clemson was characterized by backdoor cuts and wide-open layups, which led to the Tigers winning the historic victory. Robinson missed a potential 3-ball when the final buzz sounded in extra time and Clemson secured his long-awaited triumph.

The tigers will return to the Littlejohn Coliseum for their next trip home. Clemson will compete with another team from the Research Triangle on Tuesday, January 14th. The Duke Blue Devils No. 2 (14-1, 4-0) will come to town for an ACC showdown. The game will air on ESPN and will end at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at ClemsonTigers.com.

POST GAME QUOTES

Head coach Brad Brownell

Opening speech:

“It was a remarkable victory. I am incredibly proud of our players. North Carolina played hard. We did a few runs, but they fought back each time. I thought we made some great games at the end of the game. “

On the keys to victory:

This was a great execution of the 3-point shot by Aamir (Simms) to tie him at the end of the regulation. In the overtime we did some backdoor cuts that worked. I thought our team played incredibly well. “

At the end of the winning streak in Chapel Hill:

“We are definitely happy that it is over. Changing the narrative is a good thing. You have to be really proud of this team because they fought like that, didn’t give in and did great hits and great games.”

