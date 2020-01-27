advertisement

SAN DIEGO – Tiger Woods has heard just about everything he played in front of the biggest golfers and he tends to ignore it. What was most confusing was what he had heard in Torrey Pines over the past nine Sundays.

“Do it for Mamba.”

advertisement

It wasn’t until Woods finished his last lap 2:70 and finished ninth at the Farmers Insurance Open that he realized what that meant. His caddy, Joe LaCava, told him when they walked into the evaluation room that Kobe Bryant had died in a helicopter crash.

Woods was answered, “Excuse me?”

The shock to Woods was so great that he made a rare detour from his two media stations to sign autographs, presumably to collect his thoughts. Woods usually signs after he’s done his interviews.

“One of the most shocking, tragic days I’ve ever attended,” said Woods.

Woods and Bryant came at about the same time in 1996. Woods won the first of his 82 titles on the PGA Tour on October 6, 1996 at the Las Vegas Invitational. Bryant made his first appearance for the Lakers the following month.

Woods said they spent time together when he still had a home in Newport Beach, but they rarely connected after Woods moved to Florida.

“We really focused more on the mental side … how much it takes to be prepared,” said Woods. “For me, I don’t have to react like he does in my sport, we can take our time. But you still have to pay attention to the details and he did it better than probably any other player in NBA history.

“He and I really connected here because we look very alike,” said Woods. “He came into the league and I became a professional at about the same time and we had our 20 year run together. It is shocking.”

Most other players, including Rory McIlroy, a sports junkie who said he grew up with Bryant. McIlroy of Northern Ireland said the 2000 NBA final made him follow basketball.

“He was a pure master of what he did,” said McIlroy. “It’s just so sad.”

It was personal for Woods. He was a fan of the Lakers for as long as he can remember. Woods once said how his late father told him that Magic Johnson would add a new punch to his repertoire every year. And then came Bryant, about the same age, and someone he spent time with.

“It is incredible that he is no longer here,” said Woods.

Bryant meant so much to Tony Finau that the golfer’s manager drove from Los Angeles to San Diego to let him know after the round. Finau wore golf shoes that were purple and gold in the first round of the FedEx Cup opening game on August 24, 2017, in honor of Mamba Day – 8/24 on the calendar, the two shirt numbers worn by Bryant.

Finau said he had some of the feelings he had about his mother’s death in a car accident in 2011.

“A mother’s love is a love that I think cannot be replaced, but having some of these feelings again when I heard the news makes me quite sad. I will mourn him,” said Finau. “I think the way to live a life that Kobe respects and that he would respect is to have the Mamba mentality. Maybe that’s something I need, work harder on your craft and have more love for your craft, and maybe that’s something we all need. “

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement