The announcement is just coming when the broadcaster starts the new Sky Comedy.

McMillions has quickly become one of the most talked-about documentaries in recent years after the first three episodes aired this week at the Sundance Film Festival. Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind has already published fantastic reviews and an intimate portrait of one of the best comedians who have ever lived. And of course we don’t have to tell you how fantastic David Attenborough is …

All of these and other documentaries have been announced when Sky launches two brand new channels that will be coming soon. Both are very gratifying for the factual programming.

Sky Documentaries and Sky Nature are expected to premiere in spring 2020. The announcement was made the same day that Sky Comedy was made available to customers.

The channels will be made available to Sky customers on a linear basis and on demand free of charge, and Now TV customers will be provided via the Entertainment Pass.

In terms of what you can expect on the channels, Sky just gave a taste of what Sky Documentaries will include:

Bitter pill: Primodos

Tiger Woods: The Comeback

McMillions

According to the truth

What is my name: Muhammad Ali

Robin Williams: Get in my head

In the meantime, Sky Nature will include:

Extreme animals: a wild day

Extreme animals: the first steps of life

Amazing animal lovers

Wild stories from the farm

Zai Bennett, Managing Director of Content at Sky, commented on the launch of the two new channels as follows:

“Premium documentaries and nature series are becoming increasingly important for our customers to get to the shows they want as quickly as possible. That is why we are launching two new content brands, Sky Documentaries and Sky Nature.

“These new channels offer our customers an unrivaled destination for brand new, first-class documentaries and nature programs, as well as an extensive on-demand library with the best subject programs in the world.”

