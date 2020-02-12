advertisement

Tiger Woods says that “bifurcation” in the rules of the game of golf, to allow recreational players to use equipment other than professionals, should be considered to curb the ever-increasing striking distance in the game.

“It is up to the table whether we split up or not,” said Woods, noting that different equipment rules could make the game more enjoyable for the low-skilled, while limiting the distance that competition professionals could hit the ball.

“We want the game to be fun, we want more and more children to play,” he said of the argument that more clubs and balls are forgiving to maximize distance for recreational use.

advertisement

READ ALSO |

Tiger Woods uses his approach to investigate the Premier Golf League

Critics of the bifurcation solution argue that amateur golfers like to know that they use the same equipment as the professionals. Different equipment standards could make the change from amateur to professional area more difficult.

But with advances in fitness and equipment, professionals keep hitting the ball. Woods, who has observed and helped shape developments throughout his career, believes that it cannot continue.

“We have come a long way and what was crazy was that I was part of it all,” he said.

“When I started the tour, I beat Davis Love in a playoff (1996) and he used a persimmon driver. If you could wear it 270 yards, you’ve taken a lot of effort out of the game.

READ ALSO |

Aman Raj in the lead, Shubhankar quietly starts the PGTI Players Championship

“Now boys are throwing hybrids and five-wood into the air.

“The game has evolved and changed and we no longer have enough land to design courses from 7,800 to 8,000 meters long,” said Woods.

Equipment is not the only reason, he noted.

“When I came out, only Vijay (Singh) and I were in the gyms and now it seems like everyone has their own trainer and gym and the boys got bigger, stronger, faster and sportier than any other sport.”

Woods believed that the US Golf Association and Royal & Ancient, who oversee the global rules of golf, released the key findings of their Distance Insights project this month.

READ ALSO |

Taylor wins Pebble Beach Pro-Am for the second PGA Tour title

The governing bodies said they wanted to break the “ever-increasing cycle of striking distance,” which is overtaking some established courses and changing the balance of skills required to succeed in the game.

Longer courses are also less environmentally friendly and contribute to longer lap times which, according to the study, deter many.

“I’ve always said that golf is fluid, it’s moving,” said Woods. “Part of the future discussion is whether we split up or not. After my career and match days, it will probably be a good thing that we can find out. “

,

advertisement