More than two weeks after Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crash, Tiger Woods is among those who find that the shock has subsided, but disbelief remains.

“It is difficult to put into words what has turned out and whether it is reality,” said the 15-time golf champion Woods on Tuesday at the Riviera Country Club, where he is preparing to tee off at the Genesis Invitational on Thursday.

“Part of me thinks it’s not real.”

The 41-year-old Bryant, a retired NBA legend with the Los Angeles Lakers, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed among nine people in the January 26 crash in the Santa Monica Mountains west of Los Angeles.

They were on their way to a girls ‘basketball tournament at Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, a suburb of Sherwood Country Club that hosted Woods’ Hero World Challenge tournament for years.

Woods found out about Bryant’s death shortly after finishing his last lap with Torrey Pines that Sunday. The 15-time major champion, who claimed to be an “inveterate Lakers fan”, found that the same year Bryant was inducted into the NBA, he became a professional with a 20-year career five titles to start with the Lakers.

“I don’t really know what I said after the round,” said Woods on Tuesday. “Like everyone else, I was in shock and tried to put it into words.

“The reality is that Kobe and Gigi are not here, but it’s hard to accept,” continued Woods.

“It is difficult for people close to him and all families to accept this reality.”

Bryant’s widow Vanessa has announced a public “Celebration of Life” for Kobe, Gianna and the other casualties, which will take place on February 24th at the Staples Center.

The date – 2/24/20 – honors shirt numbers 2 and 24 worn by Gianna and Bryant and the 20 years Bryant was in the NBA.

But even when such plans were put into practice, Vanessa Bryant went to Instagram on Monday to express her own struggle against the loss of her family.

“My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone,” she wrote. “I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like trying to prevent Kobe from being gone, but my body refuses to accept my Gigi. It will never come back to me. It feels wrong … me I’m so crazy. She had so much to live for. “

