January 21, 2020 11:46 PM EST

CLEMSON, S.C. – Led by a career appearance by Hunter Tyson, the Clemson University basketball team turned out to be “Cardiac Cats” on Tuesday, when the Tigers were able to assert themselves in a thriller with Wake Forest. Clemson was 10 points behind the Demon Deacons (40:31) in the first half and a hard-fought 71:68 win at Littlejohn Coliseum in the second half.

Clemson (10-8, 4-4) was efficient in the shooting department at night and registered a shooting percentage of 50. Wake Forest (9-9, 2-6) was not too far behind with a shooting mark of 43.9 percent. The demon deacons also surpassed the Tigers 38-32, but they were surpassed 30-16 in the color of Clemson. In addition, the Tigers knocked over eight 3-pointers and posted 12 points less sales.

Tyson lost a career high of 21 points to keep up with his five boards, and was 9 out of 13 points off the ground, including a 2-for-5 mark from 3-point land. The second time was Clemson’s X-Factor in the evening, delivering clutch shots and decisive rebounds, in addition to being the Tiger’s top scorer. Aamir Simms scored seven points and six rebounds for the Tigers when he surpassed 400 career rebounds. John Newman III, who hit the 250-point mark for his Clemson career, scored nine points and seven rebounds. In addition, Clyde Trapp recorded nine points and a career peak of eight rebounds. Andrien White led Wake Forest with 22 points.

At the first possession, Trapp knocked over a 3-0 corner. The promising start for the Tigers finally led to a 9-0 wake forest run in which the Demon Deacons gained a 7:38 lead in the first half by a 27:17 lead. Tyson triggered a Clemson wave at the end of the first half with a thundering slump at 1:34. Wake Forest led 37-31 during the break after shooting 50 percent off the floor for 20 minutes.

A 7-0 run by the Tigers brought Clemson to one point ahead of the Demon Deacons. Soon after, Clemson’s Tevin Mack dropped to his knees to end the game with 49 points each. The Tigers’ first lead in the second half came after replacing an offensive board. Curran Scott scored a crucial 3-point goal to score a Clemson 9-0 run. Clemson secured a lead of 60:56 with 4:35. Wake Forest was kept goalless for 2:46 at one point on the route. Ultimately, the tigers fended off the demon deacons and won the nail biter 71-68, extending Clemson’s winning streak against Wake Forest to seven games.

With the triumph over the demon deacons in the book, Clemson has now knocked down all four ACC teams from the state of North Carolina (Duke, NC state, North Carolina and Wake Forest) for the first time since 1995/96. The next game for the Tigers is a road test against No. 6/5 Louisville Cardinals (15-3, 6-1) at KFC Yum! Center.

The competition in Louisville, Kentucky will take place on Saturday, January 25th, at 2:00 p.m. and is broadcast on a regional sports network (RSN).

