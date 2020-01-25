advertisement

Tiger Woods made his one last hole to shoot 1-under-71 on Friday and move to 4-under total after two rounds of Farmer Insurance at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, Calif.

Woods, a seven-time event winner, trailed 12 times in his first five holes thanks to a double-double in the first par-4, 456. He then had 15 balls over the final 13 holes in the Course of the South.

He added three birds in the front nine, with two birds and two crows in the back nine. With a two-round total of 140, Woods is in a tie for 17th place and goes six shots over the weekend behind tournament leader Ryan Palmer, who scored 10-under 62 on Friday.

Players at even-par 144 or worse failed to make the cut.

“It was a good middle part of the round not exactly the best of starters, but he understood it,” Woods told reporters. “It came back and unfortunately I made a mistake on the 17th that cost me a shot but a good bird on the 18th”

Woods fired a Thursday 69 on the North Course in his first competitive round of 2020. The South Course is considered the toughest of the two Torrey Pines appearances.

“It’s played a lot harder than (Thursday) for everyone except Ryan,” Woods told North Course. “He’s the only one who understood.”

Woods, who also won the US Open 2008 at Torrey Pines, is looking for a record 83rd win on the PGA Tour. He currently shares the record with Sam Snead.

“There are probably 15 or 20 people I’ve seen every year and have been here the last couple of days,” said Woods, who grew up in Southern California. “It’s good to have, basically, a hometown tour here and (the Riviera Country Club).”

