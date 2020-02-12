advertisement

The “Will he-will he” saga about Tiger Roll, which asks for a historic hat-trick from Randox Health Aintree Grand National, is expected to continue after Michael O’Leary’s obsessed star shrank his big race weight to just 1 pound Tuesday ,

The highly anticipated announcement of national weights revealed that the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) handicapper cut the Tiger Roll by a pound from its official 171 rating.

He has the same top weight as his stable companion and Delta Work, another runner owned by O’Leary, who also deviates 1 pound from his brand.

This brings the ball back onto the field of the Ryanair boss’s Gigginstown Stud team, which has repeatedly insisted that there would be no Tiger Roll in the National on April 4 if its rating for the race had not dropped significantly.

This included shortly after Tiger Roll was the first horse since Red Rum to win the most famous steeplechase in the world when O’Leary’s brother Eddie said last April: “We have the rating 171 – if he is not 165 he runs, but when He is absent. He won’t run. “

It is disappointing to give him a pound, but the handicapper has his job to do and so it is

More recently, O’Leary said that both he and his brother had an acceptable figure in their heads, but would not reveal it.

Although a disappointment about his treatment by BHA handicapper Martin Greenwood occurred in the Tiger Roll camp, a shot at a unique national hat trick was still not ruled out by them.

“To give him a pound, okay, it’s disappointing, but the handicapper has his job to do and so it is,” said Eddie O’Leary on Tuesday.

Sky Sports Racing asked O’Leary if Tiger Roll would take his chance on the national team. He will certainly be entered in the Betfair Bowl.

“Tiger is very, very special for us. We will take care of him first and hopefully he will come through Navan (Ladbrokes Boyne Hurdle) on Sunday and continue to Cheltenham and hopefully everything will be fine. If he’s fine after Cheltenham, we’ll make a choice. “

He described the odds of Tiger Roll trying three times in a row as “50-50”.

O’Leary also described Gold Cup hope Delta Work as Gigginstown’s best young horse and said again that Tiger Roll’s official rating was “very unfair”, which is a reaction to the horse’s surprising Boyne Hurdle victory last year.

Official ratings

The National is the only race of the year in which the handicapper can deviate from the official ratings when assigning weights. Greenwood said Tuesday that it was relatively straightforward to do the national weights this year.

“I made Tiger Roll and Delta Work joint weights. This decision was made primarily due to two factors – historical compression, which was done by Phil Smith (former BHA handicapper) and has been in use for about 10 years.

“On the other hand, I have to give this sign to Tiger Roll based on his efforts at the national fences in Aintree, where he is undefeated, of course,” he said.

However, the reality for Tiger Roll fans is that the hugely popular 10-year-old is weighted to give £ 4 to the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Native River.

The bookmakers immediately rushed for it and some shortened Native River on the national team’s 10-1 favorites, although its owner has indicated that it is unlikely that he will go to Aintree.

Tiger Roll maintains its position at the top of the betting lists as a general 5-1 favorite.

Irish star coach Gordon Elliott, who was more optimistic about the handicapper’s decision, said, “A blind man would know that he would wear October 11th.” We were obviously hoping for a pound or two less, but Martin (Greenwood) and his team have a job to do.

A third consecutive win at the Cheltenham Cross Country event next month would do just that, but the focus will now be on Navan this Sunday

“With Magic Of Light, who was second in the race last year, we’re 4 pounds worse off, so it’s probably a fair game. I’m not going to give up.” Everyone has their own opinion. If it is up to me, he runs. “

Red Rum is the only horse that has ever won Aintree National three times, but in 1977 he ended his hat trick after two more second places. No horse has ever won three times in a row.

Despite his qualification as the most famous national runner since Red Rum, Tiger Roll has to qualify for this year’s race as he has not contested an obstacle race this season.

A third consecutive win at the Cheltenham Cross Country event next month would confirm this, but the immediate focus will now be on Navan this Sunday, where Tiger Roll will return to Grade Two Boyne Hurdle.

He won the race 25: 1 as an outsider last year and is one of 14 participants who are still in the race on Tuesday.

Other potential competitors include 11-time Apple winner Jade and Magic Of Light, who chased Tiger Roll home at Aintree last year.

Another horse with a Boyne Hurdle entry is Darasso, although JP McManus’ runner also had two options at Gowran the previous day.

A defense of its Grade Three Red Mills Trial Hurdle is one, although this could be overlooked in favor of a return to fences in the Grade Two Red Mills Chase.

Darasso is one of twelve submissions to the € 60,000 event, which includes progressive Troytown winner Chris’s Dream.

