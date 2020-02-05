advertisement

It’s only February, but Tiffany Trump’s latest outfit was spring-like.

The Georgetown Law student attended Father Donald Trump’s speech in Washington, DC, in a pastel ensemble on Tuesday. Trump seemed ready for warmer weather, a two-piece lilac set with a belt at the waist.

Tiffany Trump is waiting for her father to arrive in the state in 2020 on February 4.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

For the shoes, the first daughter chose a pair of white pumps with a pointed toe, high heel and sparkling decoration on the toe. She wore her hair down and wore hoop earrings and a sparkling necklace.

Trump’s shoes looked similar to her shoes tonight for a campaign rally in Orlando, Florida in summer 2019. For the June rally, the University of Pennsylvania wore a knee-high navy blazer that was strapped at the waist. Her shoes had crystal buckles that gave the otherwise factual look a little flair.

(LR): Tiffany Trump, Lara Trump and Eric Trump, senior advisors Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, and Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. watch President Donald Trump speak at his 2019 re-election Kickoff rally in Orlando, Florida.

CREDIT: Evan Vucci / Shutterstock

The president’s daughter is a big fan of a British shoe label, Aruna Seth, who makes embellished heels like today’s couple.

“I love Tiffany’s style – it’s very young, elegant and feminine. We met a few years ago and she really supported my brand.” Seth said. “She loves quality and comfort.”

