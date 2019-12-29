advertisement

NSW police are asking for public support to locate a young girl missing in western Sydney.

Tiffany Geurts, 16, was last seen on Adam Street in Guildford at around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, and Cumberland Police Area Command officials who investigated her whereabouts were reported missing.

media_cameraTiffany Geurts, 16, was last seen at 2pm on Sunday in Adam Street in Guildford.

The police and family are concerned about their wellbeing as numerous illnesses often require medication and treatment.

Tiffany was sighted unconfirmed this afternoon on Woodville Road towards Parramatta.

It is described as having a Caucasian appearance, about 165 cm tall, slim, with light brown hair and brown eyes. Tiffany has difficulty walking and can be shy when approached.

Tiffany was last seen in a black t-shirt, green cargo shorts, and black shoes, and may be carrying a red Harry Potter travel bag.

Anyone who has seen or seen Tiffany is asked to contact Granville Police Station at (02) 9897 4199 or Crime Stoppers at (1800) 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Originally published as Police search for missing girl, 16

