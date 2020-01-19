advertisement

In an uninspiring Scottish Cup draw for the last 32 games, this match did not have many draws.

The 15 games leading up to Dundee United against Hibs haven’t changed that perception much.

Fortunately, a tie that had the intrigue of the championship leaders on the run against a team of first six Premiership was up to its billing.

And, from a United perspective, there was evidence that they will be home on the first flight of next season.

Hibs scored great goals thanks to Christian Doidge and Martin Boyle – in both cases to put them in the lead.

But the Tangerines matched these two with the quality of the finishes of Lawrence Shankland and Louis Appere.

A re-reading will be necessary to see who is progressing in the fifth round and seeing these two sides facing each other will not be a chore.

There have been five changes in the United starting line-up since defeating Partick Thistle, with Calum Butcher, Paul McMullan, Jamie Robson, Ian Harkes and Peter Pawlett all returning. For Pawlett, it was his first departure since the end of October.

The first signs of an entertaining match were encouraging.

It was not necessary to do shadow-boxing for teams from different leagues, both eager to make a first splash.

Hibs, in particular, seemed a real threat and United had Mark Connolly to thank for preventing an opening goal just three minutes away.

Florian Kamberi defeated Benjamin Siegrist with a low shot, but Connolly was in the right place on the goal line to get started.

The central defender was unable to save the day five minutes later, however.

Scott Allan picked Boyle with a diagonal ball from left to right and the former Dundee man cheated on three United States defensemen with a clever out of the start pass for Doidge.

From there, the Welshman was deadly with his slanted finish which left Siegrist no chance.

Hibs may have been the inactive team during the winter holidays and United with a competitive pace, but it was not visible.

Rhythm and sharpness of mind were shown by men in green and white, not in tangerine and black.

Even when United managed to win a corner in the 16th minute, it nearly turned into a goal at its own end when Hibs quickly broke on them and had a three against two. Boyle chose the option to his right – Melker Hallberg. The Swede’s shot came from a similar part to Doidge’s, but this time was closer to Siegrist and allowed him to make a comfortable stop.

A lull in the middle was not a bad thing for the hosts, as the game turned into a more uniform contest and an arm fight between the boxes.

Hibs managed to get Siegrist to work again after 36 minutes when a shot from Kamberi deflected on Liam Smith but the goalkeeper kept his post close with his right foot.

United’s improvement and persistence was rewarded in the third and last minute of the first half’s stoppage time.

Ian Harkes put Shankland to the test and, as often happens with the star striker of the Championship, his calm under pressure was the key to obtaining the time necessary to guide a finish ahead of Ofir Marciano. Of his 26 goals this season, it was one of the best.

Local fans had a half-time break to relish their team’s return to an equal level, but after less than two minutes of football in the second half, it was traveling support that celebrated again.

Boyle’s brilliance created their first for a teammate, but that goal was self-taught.

Allan dropped the ball for him 25 yards from goal and the attacker’s low attack flexed beyond Siegrist’s dive and into the bottom corner.

After 56 minutes, Kamberi flew even further. Siegrist’s save sent the ball back into the danger zone and it looked as though it might be well for Boyle but he couldn’t adjust his feet in time to react.

Allan was next to try his luck from outside the box, but the former United midfielder was unbalanced when he shot with his left foot and sailed the pit.

Robbie Neilson made his first change in 63 minutes – Appere for Pawlett.

It wasn’t quite an instant impact from the submarine, but it was still an impact when it produced an equalizer out of thin air just 11 minutes after arriving.

Appere got the better of Steven Whitaker on the left touchline, then left David Gray in his wake before directing a low, bent effort in the far corner.

It was another lens of the highest quality.

From this point, United seemed to be the team most likely to catch a winner. Appere tried another shot of where the equalizer came from, but he didn’t have the same accuracy on that occasion.

In time of injury, Siegrist managed to block Doidge’s effort at close range.

Attendance – 9,400.

