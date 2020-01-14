advertisement

Emily Ratajkowski is nothing if not trend-oriented.

The model wore a very current outfit on Monday night when she was sitting with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in the front row of the Los Angeles Lakers game.

Ratajkowski wore an online Ceramics batik t-shirt and high-waisted light-wash jeans. Thanks to designers like Giuseppe Zanotti and Dries Van Noten and celebrities like Jonah Hill and Justin Bieber, Tie-Dye has had a great moment that started in 2019.

Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard take part in the Los Angeles Lakers game on January 13.

A close look at Emily Ratajkowski’s white Magda Butrym boots.

The actress “I Feel Pretty” wore white knee high boots from Magda Butrym on her feet. The boots had a pointed toe, a knee-length cut and a cream-colored leather upper with a heel height of 3.1 inches. A curved screen added a western-style element to the look, a good choice as western-inspired silhouettes continue to be popular among fashions.

The boots can be purchased on Farfetch.com, where they have been reduced from $ 1,451 to $ 726.

Magda Butrym white boots.

Ratajkowski completed her outfit with sparkling earrings, multiple rings and a sparkling silver purse.

When it comes to her leisure style, Ratajkowski usually chooses casual items. The influencer can often be found in sneakers, including pairs from Nike, Veja and Adidas. In the past few months, she has chosen boots and selected silhouettes by Celine, Yeezy and Steve Madden.

Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard take part in the Los Angeles Lakers game on January 13.

Scroll through the gallery to see how Emily Ratajkowski’s style has evolved over the years.

