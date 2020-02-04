advertisement

Mother Party Pride Block Party returns later this year, and tickets are already on sale.

Prepare for the return of one of Dublin’s biggest parties this summer, which should be back more successfully than ever.

On Saturday June 27, Mother is partnering again with the LGBTQ Pride in Dublin as an official post-parade celebration. Once again taking place in the National Park of Ireland’s historic park, Collins Barracks, the 10th anniversary of the Mother Pride Block Party plans to present the greatest Pride production Dublin has ever seen.

Tickets can be purchased here and are priced at € 25 for Super Early Bird tickets, € 30 for the regular Early Bird and € 35 for the general ticket.

An exciting list is expected to be announced very soon, so be sure to pay close attention to Mother Dublin’s social media accounts for announcements in the coming weeks.

