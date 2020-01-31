advertisement

“It was about time,” she captioned the photo. Tia Mowry debuted a dramatic new look on social media this morning. The beloved actress showed off a daring short curly haircut in a naked face selfie that has a comment section lit up with praise for her natural beauty.

Mowry uses its social platforms to promote body positivity and beauty. Most recently, Mowry showed off her body after pregnancy after losing weight in her own way, which meant taking her time to lose weight without adhering to Hollywood standards.

“Embrace yourself, ladies!” ESPECIALLY after childbirth !! It took me 18 months to start feeling again, ”she wrote.

Tia recently launched a line of supplements, Anser, with BioSchwartz to provide multivitamin, prenatal formula and beauty formula supplements for women.

We don’t know what caused her big chop, but you know what they say: “A woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life.”

