We have the perfect opportunity for you to take a tour through the magnificent snowy woods of northern Michigan at the Treetops Resort in Gaylord.

Michelle was there with Aaron Beach to talk about their upcoming sleigh rides starting in February and how you can make it an entire night with a unique dining experience at one of their remote properties.

You can spend an afternoon on the sleigh with a ride through the woods to a place with hot chocolate and a hot fire.

In addition, you can take part in their intimate cabin dinners offering gourmet cuisine with a family-style dinner.

Here is the menu:

Soup – Moris Bisque with mushrooms

Salad – Baby Kale Salad with tomato, cranberries, apples and cashews

Starter – Petit Filet Mignon with Blackberry Half Glaze accompanied by a giant shrimp skewer and served with cheddar and chive mashed potatoes, mashed potatoes and glazed asparagus

Dessert – White chocolate and cherry mousse

This is what they call their Wilderness Sleigh Ride dinner. You will take a 15 minute tour through the woods to their log cabin where they will serve some of the best dishes around with ingredients and local chefs.

It lasts approximately 4.5 hours from 5 p.m. at 9:30 p.m. and you must be 21 to participate. Tickets for events cost $ 129 per person and their accommodation package starts at $ 200.

To learn more about their opportunities, click here.

