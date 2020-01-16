advertisement

MELBOURNE – Thunderstorms and heavy rain swept across parts of Australia’s east coast on Thursday, hoping that some of the bitter bushfires that destroyed the country would be extinguished or at least slowed down.

Officials warned, however, that short, violent thunderstorms could result in flash floods, while lightning could threaten new fires.

“We expect unclear weather for at least the next four or five days,” Jake Phillips, a senior meteorologist at the Bureau of Meteorology, told Australian Broadcasting Corp radio. “Precipitation could be useful in some areas and only a millimeter or two in other areas.”

“There are risks involved, so this is not always a great thing, especially when the rain falls very quickly. What we really need is a soaked, even rain.”

Australia has been fighting the worst bushfire season since September, when 29 people and millions of animals were killed by fire and more than 2,500 houses destroyed while the bushland was eroded in an area the size of Bulgaria.

There were still 85 fires on Thursday in the state of New South Wales, 30 of which had not yet been contained. According to the fire department, 19 fires burned in Victoria.

The wet weather provided some relief from the smoke that has haunted Australia’s major cities for weeks and has been chasing NASA around the world. However, Canberra and Melbourne were among the 30 most polluted cities in the world.

Fire and weather officials have also warned that the current change in cool and wet weather will only be a temporary relief as the forecast for the hot weather will return in the coming weeks.

By Lidia Kelly

