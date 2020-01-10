advertisement

Thunderstorms bring “dropping rain” to the drought-hit Armidale in the Australian region

A severe thunderstorm brought the drought-hit Armidale on January 9, flooded with bucket rain, and flooded driveways and backyards in the city. According to the Bureau of Meteorology, over 30 millimeters of rain fell in Armidale in 24 hours. Â € œShovel in Armidale NSW. I can’t say I’m fed up with that sound, “Megan Langford said in a Facebook post, adding,” Hopefully this will take the day a little further. “To have consequential rain,” she told Storyful. “Things are finally starting to look a little green.” Due to the record dryness and lack of significant rainfall in 2019, the Armidale Regional Council estimated that the cities of Armidale and Guyra still had around 300 days of water in September. “Day Zero,” as Langford put it, refers to the day when there is no water left for the city. Despite the recent slumps in the region, the entire area of ​​the northern plateaus is classified as extremely skinny by the state’s Ministry of Basic Industry. Photo credit: Megan Langford via Storyful

