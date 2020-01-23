advertisement

ORLANDO, Florida – The Oklahoma City Thunder’s three-guard attack was too much for the Orlando Magic.

Dennis Schroder scored 31 points and thunder shot 60.5% against one of the NBA’s better defenses in a 120:11 win over magic on Wednesday evening.

“We have three point guards who can make decisions and are dangerous,” said Schroder, who came off the bench in the 13:18 shootout and added nine assists. “Every time we have this line-up, whoever has the ball opens up a lot. I was just aggressive and I shot with confidence.

Chris Paul added 19 points and six assists, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ended the game in Oklahoma City with 18 points and 12 rebounds, which won eight times in nine street games.

Terrence Ross scored 26 points and Nikola Vucevic added 24 points and 11 rebounds for Orlando, which allowed an NBA low of 103.9 points per game.

Oklahoma Citys 60.5% (46 out of 76) shooting was a seasonal high against magic.

“We are not bad ourselves,” said Paul. “I’ve seen every report you can see. We came in yesterday and did a good workout and we came out with the right energy tonight.”

The Thunder led by 14 points in the first half, when they shot down 63.4%.

“If we defend like that, it will be a long season,” said Magic trainer Steve Clifford. “We fell in love with the ball, we fell in love with pick-and-rolls and our inner players on the edge were late all night. With the game on the line we fouled and fouled and fouled. You have to play with both intensity and intention, and we didn’t have any. “

Nerlens Noel was twice in the dark during a 14-2 run at the beginning of the third quarter to give the Thunder a 15-point lead. Ross ended the game with a large shot on goal. Ross converted a four-point game and scored 12 points in the last 2:09 of the quarter. Then he opened the fourth with a steal and layup.

After The Thunder ended up 3:46 without rating, Aaron Gordon missed two free throws that could have put magic ahead with 3:49. Schroder and Paul scored the next 10 points for the thunder and put the game away.

TIP-INS

Thunder: C Steven Adams, who was injured in the first quarter of the game in Houston on Monday night, did not play after testing his left ankle before the game. … Noel, who had missed six of the previous eight games due to an ankle injury, started in the middle. … OKC has the fourth best record in the NBA since Thanksgiving (19-8), only behind Milwaukee, Utah and The L.A. Lakers.

Magic: Markelle Fultz had his left ring finger X-rayed before returning to the game late in the first half. … D.J. Augustin missed a fifth game in a row with a left knee injury. … Jonathan Isaac, who missed an eleventh game with an injury to the left knee, is out, but remains indefinitely. … The Magic distributed more than $ 1 million to 16 local nonprofits in a special ceremony on Wednesday morning.

The road ahead looks good for OKC

“It’s hard to win on the street. I think we lost our first six street games,” said Thunder coach Billy Donovan. “I think some of it had to do with the fact that these guys hadn’t played together. It’s really, really hard to be this great team in the first 8-10 games. … I saw incredible growth from where we were and it was really nothing more than what they needed to play with each other. “

NEXT

Donner: Play Atlanta at home on Friday night.

Magic: Play against Boston at home on Friday night.

