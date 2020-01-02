advertisement

On a wet, dark winter evening, I took the opportunity to play with the Wicklow ax throwers on one of their regular practice nights in a barn on the outskirts of Newtownmountkennedy.

January is the month of health in Irish time. Throughout the month, we will provide printed and online suggestions and inspirations to help all of us improve our physical and mental health in 2020

irishtimes.com/health

advertisement

Ashley Glover, one of the founding members of the Wicklow club, pulled me aside to explain the ax club’s first rule … no, that’s not your opinion, they’re actually trying to tell the world about their existence. The first rule of the ax racket is that you never walk around with an ax without a sheath, unless you are in the ax throwing area. Your ax must always have a scabbard.

I mean, nobody wants to lose a toe, do they?

I thought I could only watch for a while, but no, I was led straight to the throwing area, which is separated from the viewing gallery and the warm fire by chicken wire. It reminded me of a pub that I once had no shops in, in the state of Virginia.

Ax throwers in action in the training center in Co Wicklow. Photo: Nick Bradshaw

In my defense, my ax throwing experience initially involves chopping the light as a child and logging off in the back yard, but the goal is to hold the ax. It seemed a strange feeling to let go of her. This was also a double ax (blade on each side of the head), so I was sure that I would either cut my back if I swung it behind my head, or split my head while moving the ax back towards the Head waved target. Neither of these things has happened and I firmly believe that they cannot happen either.

I would even say that this sport is ten times safer than sending your child into the shed to chop wood.

My teacher was Ceola McGowan, Ireland’s best ax thrower and one of the best in the world.

You can’t just throw the ax arbitrarily at the target, so McGowan led me through the posture and then let me go. It turns out that I’m a natural or at least not the worst beginner.

“In general, the ax carries itself when you pull it back, throw it forward, and throw it in this kind of bow. Because the ax is top-heavy and the long handle, the ax turns on its own. Some people throw with two legs directly in front of them crouching, sometimes with one foot in front of the other. It just depends on your balance and what works for you at that point.

“I think you did a fantastic job. The fact that you got it on the first throw didn’t go into the target, but went down to the target. That was a fantastic first throw, and then you hit the target with your third throw, which was even better, because usually what you see on the guest nights and the burden of the axes are all low, and I think you did you A score in each section, so excellent. “

It refers to a competition that we participated in and that I participated in as the penultimate. That said, I defeated an experienced ax thrower. Admittedly, in the end my shape was missing because my arms were getting tired. It’s more physical, not as physical as I expected. The ax I used was a comfortable weight to throw, but it certainly relieved your torso. It’s a really good thing and I would definitely recommend it to anyone who wants to incorporate their torso and core strength into their training.

Fiona Alston gets stuck in an ax and throws in Wicklow. Photo: Nick Bradshaw

It is also a wonderful sport if you want to take part in competitions, make friends and represent your country. Who would have thought that this country would prove to be so good with little or no lumberjack tradition?

“This year I was in Scotland, where the divisions were not separated from men and women,” said McGowan. I traveled to Sweden and competed in the worlds in which I drove first in the semi-finals and then fourth in the women’s classification. “

Our 16- and 12-year-old sons throw double axes and the nine-year-old son Beile and Tomahawks

The fun aspect of this sport definitely showed up during my brief experience of companionship in the barn, and the celebrations I received every time I approached the goal gave me the warm, blurry feeling that I was seriously supportive of a group People stumbled, people. My friend who introduced me to the club, Matthew Wilson, has been with the ax thrower for several years.

“Ashley says it’s cheaper than therapy.” We all just get together and have a good time. Thursday is often the highlight of every week and that’s the best thing about it, it’s more than sport. “

To my surprise, I also found that it was an excellent family activity. Oonagh McMorrow started the sport a few years agoHer husband was one of the founding members of the Wicklow Club and it has developed into an activity that the whole family can do.

“Our 16- and 12-year-old sons throw double axes and the nine-year-old son Beile and Tomahawks. One of the exciting things about ax throwing is that it opens up a world of travel to interesting countries and places that we’ve never seen before. The family drove to Nova Scotia last year to compete in the Canadian Open championships. It was great fun that we had there for almost two weeks when we literally lived in rivers and lakes, canoes and forests and took part in competitions. “

If you want to try ax throwing, there is an indoor ax range in Dublin axeclub.ie or contact Ax Throwing Ireland on Instagram and they bring you into contact with ax throwers near you.

Sign up for one of The Irish Times’ Get Running programs (free!).

First select the eight-week program that suits you.

– Beginner Course: A course that takes you from inactivity to running for 30 minutes.

– Stay on track: For those who can run a few times a week.

– 10 km route: Developed for those who want to move up to the 10 km mark.

Good luck!

advertisement