BANGKOK – Ceres Negros captain Stephan Schrock’s self-confidence and prey could easily be mistaken for arrogance. But mostly he always underpins his statements with dynamic, action-packed performances on the court.

When a journalist asked him if he wanted to face hell on Monday in the AFC Champions League at the home stadium of Port FC, PAT Stadium, the Ceres star said he was dealing with stronger opponents and play against more intimidating crowds.

Twenty-four hours later, Schrock, fearlessly of 6,300 spectators, turned a brave appearance by the bus men into a breathtaking surprise by the Thai league power plant 1-0 to reach the final phase of the preliminary round of most games in Asia, a prestigious club competition.

Schrock’s goal in the 51st minute and a monolithic defense by Ceres-Negros brought the Philippines Football League (PFL) club to the threshold of history: in the next round there was a duel with the runner-up in the J-League, FC Tokyo ,

“This is a tremendous result,” said Schrock. “The Thai league is the strongest in Southeast Asia and it’s a big challenge to face a strong Japanese league in Tokyo. We love challenges and see where our limits are so that we can go there and believe that we can make a difference. “

Make no mistake, Schrock’s confidence in his team is unshakable.

“We’re not just there to participate. I mean, we’re just one win away from the Philippines’ greatest result in club history. So why not really?” Said Schrock.

In the meantime, there is time to think about the team’s recent success and celebrate it.

Thailand has a stable league in terms of resources and level of competition, as football is the number one sport. But Ceres, owned by Bacolod-based businessman Leo Rey Yanson, has made it a habit to bring surprises to contests across the continent, although the PFL is hard to get at home. Three years ago, the busmen beat Johor Dairul Ta’zim from Malaysia in the AFC Cup and defeated Brisbane Roar in Australia in the preliminary round of the Champions League.

“I’m just happy that the club, especially the players and coaches, have exceeded expectations,” said Yanson. “Our goal is to always promote Filipino football. This is our own way of promoting sport. Writing history is a bonus. “

Under the leadership of Serbian Risto Vidakovic, the busmen were difficult to break and only in the second half when the game started did Port get his chances.

Mike Ott and Bienvenido Marañon had good chances in the first half, but it was Schrock who broke the dead end when Worawut Srisupa misjudged his flank.

OJ Porteria looked lively with his robust runs on the right, while Ott made a solid change in midfield. Also critical was Ceres’ ability to prevent the Thais from scoring when the makeshift defense of Takashi Odawara, Dennis Villanueva, Josh Grommen and Sean Kane took up the challenge. Odawara had a shot by Adisak Kraisorn too late on the goal line and came up with a risky but timely duel in the penalty area on Sergio Suarez.

